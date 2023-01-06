Forex Today: Eurozone inflation data and US jobs report to ramp up volatility – FXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 6:

Supported by the upbeat employment-related data from the US, the US Dollar outperformed its rivals on Thursday with the US Dollar Index rising to its highest level in three weeks above 105.00. Early Friday, markets stay relatively quiet as focus shifts to Eurozone inflation and Retail Sales figures ahead of the December jobs report from the US. US stock index futures trade modestly higher on the day following the heavy losses seen in Wall Street's main indexes on Thursday and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady slightly above 3.7%.

The monthly data published by ADP revealed on Thursday that private sector employment in the US rose by 235,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 150,000 by a wide margin. Further details of the report revealed that annual wage inflation was up 7.3% in the same period. Additionally, the US Department of Labor announced that there were 204,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits in the last week of 2022, down from 223,000 in the previous week.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise by 200,000 in December following November's better-than-expected increase of 263,000. Wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, is expected to edge lower to 5% on a yearly basis from 5.1% in November. Ahead of the labor market data, the US Dollar Index consolidates its recent gains slightly above 105.00.

Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Layoffs spreading or another blockbuster month? Three scenarios for the US Dollar.

EUR/USD fell sharply in the second half of the day on Thursday and came within a touching a distance of 1.0500 before going into a consolidation phase. The annual Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) in the Eurozone are projected to declined to 9.7% in December from 10.1% in November.

EU Inflation Preview: Easing price pressures will lift hopes, but can it impact the Euro?

GBP/USD fell below 1.1900 for the first time since late November on Thursday but managed to stage a modest rebound. In the absence of high-impact data releases from the UK, the US Dollar's reaction to the US data should impact the pair's action heading into the weekend.

USD/JPY closed the third straight day in positive territory on Thursday and continued to stretch higher during the Asian trading hours on Friday. At the time of press, the pair was up 0.5% on the day at 134.10. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) conducted another unscheduled/emergency Japanese government bond (JGB) buying operation on Friday and announced that it held a two-year pooled collateral operation for the third straight session.

Following Thursday's sharp decline, AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains slightly above 0.6750 on Friday. China has reportedly placed its first order to import Australian coal, helping the Australian Dollar hold its ground for the time being.

Gold price snapped a two-day winning streak and lost more than 1% on Thursday pressured by the broad US Dollar strength and recovering US Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD edges higher toward $1,840 early Friday as the 10-year US T-bond yield stays quiet so far.

US December Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises.

Bitcoin failed to build on its weekly gains amid risk aversion and retreated below $16,700. Ethereum registered small losses on Thursday and was last seen trading flat at around $1,250.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.

GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.

Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.

Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.

Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and omissions may occur. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, clients or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source