iOS 16 beta 2 in action again (Video) – Geeky Gadgets

Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News

7:33 am July 4, 2022 By Roland Hutchinson



The new iOS 16 beta 2 software was released to developers recently, we have already seen a number of videos of the software and now we have another one.

The new video is from Zollotech and it reveals even more new features that are coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16 software update.



The new iOS 16 beta 2 will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this will include a new lock screen that will be completely customizable. The lock screen will be able to feature a range of new widgets and more.

There is also a wide range of updates coming to Apple’s own apps, this will include Mail, Safari and many more apps.

The second beta of iOS 16 is available for developers to try out, Apple will be releasing its first public beta of the software sometime in July.

We are expecting the final version of iOS 16 to land in September along with the new iPhone 14. There will be four models in the range, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 software updates will land, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.



source