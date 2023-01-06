Only 0.39% of Elon Musk’s $200B loss is due to BTC volatility – CryptoSlate

The global crypto market cap is $ with a 24-hour volume of $. The price of Bitcoin is $16,814.40 and BTC market dominance is %. The price of Ethereum is $1,262.91 and ETH market dominance is %. The best performing cryptoasset sector is Yield Farming, which gained 9%.

Elon Musk became the first person ever to lose $200 billion according to Bloomberg News, while Tesla lost $783 million to Bitcoin (BTC) volatility, which corresponds to 0.39% of Musk’s loss.

Musk’s personal fortune was at $340 billion on Nov. 4, 2021, which made him the richest man in the world. On December 2022, Musk’s wealth fell to $137 billion and he got replaced by LVMH‘s Bernhard Arnault.

Musk’s electric car company Tesla lost 65% of its value in 2022, while Musk sold a significant portion of his assets to be able to purchase Twitter for $40 billion.

Tesla purchased 43,200 BTC for $1.5 billion in February 2022. The amount equates to $716,368,320 with the current BTC price that is lingering around $16,597 at the time of writing. Tesla’s total loss from its BTC investment is $873,631,680, which equates to 0.39% of Musk’s $200 billion loss.

Zeynep is an academic who turned to crypto in 2018. Originating in social sciences, she is especially interested in the social impact of blockchain and cryptocurrencies and strongly believes in their transmuting power.

