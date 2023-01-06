What To Stream On Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime And More This Weekend – Forbes

The Pale Blue Eye

The first week of January, 2023 is drawing quickly to a close and the first full weekend of the new year is almost upon us. You may be wondering how to fill your evenings. Perhaps that includes late-night revery downtown or reading a spooky book by a long-dead author. Or maybe you’re going out on a special date to some fancy restaurant.

If you’re like me—more and more of a homebody these days—you might be wondering what new shows and movies are streaming this weekend. It’s not the busiest of the year, but there are a few you should definitely check out on Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime and HBO Max that either just came out or are releasing this weekend.

Let’s take a look.

Christian Bale stars in this mystery drama about a detective hired to investigate the grisly murder of a cadet at West Point in 1830. He teams up with one of the cadets at the military school—Edgar Allen Poe—to solve the crime.

Read More: Everything Coming To Netflix In January 2023

The Walking Dead is finally over, and if you’ve been waiting for it to release on Netflix your wait is over. Find out what happens to the sprawling cast of zombie apocalypse survivors in this 24-episode-long final season (that also happened to make my Most Disappointing Shows of 2022 List!)

For a lot of Star Wars fans, the galaxy far, far away is at its best when it’s animated. The Bad Batch is a sequel series to the beloved Clone Wars saga, and its second season just landed on Disney+. I have a confession: I’m still way behind on The Clone Wars so I still haven’t watched The Bad Batch!

Everyone is telling me to watch The Menu so I think that’s what I’m doing this evening. For one thing, the cast is superb: Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Ralph Fiennes star, with John Leguizamo, Judith Light and Hong Chau co-starring. Ralph Fiennes is a long-time favorite of mine, but I admit I’m most excited to see Nicholas Hoult simply because his character in The Great is such a foodie, and here he is in a movie about fine dining gone horribly wrong.

(Hoult also stars alongside Nic Cage in the new Dracula movie Renfield which looks bonkers).

If the face in the above trailer looks familiar to you it’s because it’s Jorah Mormont from Game Of Thrones! Well, it’s Scottish actor Iain Glen, anyways, who I haven’t seen in anything since Game Of Thrones. Now he’s in the new Amazon Prime thriller The Rig, an eco-horror series about things going very, very wrong aboard an oil rig. If you find mysterious and deadly fog scary this might be a show for you.

And that’s all I’ve got for this weekend. Be sure to subscribe to this blog for more updates on the best shows and movies to stream every weekend, plus TV and movie reviews and more! Thanks for reading!

What are you watching these days? Anything I should be writing about? Let me know on Twitter or Facebook.

Check out my Best TV Shows Of 2022 video below:

source