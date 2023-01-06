Honor Magic UI 7.0/Android 13 feature is similar to HarmonyOS – HC Newsroom

Huawei HarmonyOS appears in a TV drama series

Android 13 is currently in work and Google is rapidly proceeding toward this year’s I/O event to announce it officially. On the other hand, Huawei’s former subsidiary – Honor is also working on the Android 13 based Magic UI 7.0, which has recently surfaced online along with the changes and design mechanism that reflects to be derived from HarmonyOS.

According to the information coming from well know Huawei tipster, Honor has recently updated its push services mobile app updated for Honor devices from version 6.0.3.280 to 6.0.6.109, which clearly mentions Magi UI 7.0 and shows that the company is upgrading these services for the upcoming Magic UI version.

The adaption clearly reveals the process and preparation for Magic UI 7.0 launch, which could potentially be based on the Android 13 operating system. Looking at the past version – the Magic UI 6.0 was based on Android 12 software.





Currently, Honor has not revealed the launch date of Magic UI 7.0 but we could expect the launch with the next major flaghip.

Talking more on this matter, Honor has released the Magic UI 6.1 version with new photography features that includes AI and smart features. With the recent Magic UI software, Honor has improved the camera features.

According to the previous leak, Honor Magic UI 6.0 and 6.1 has not been much different from EMUI 12 or HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system but it is revealed the upcoming Magic UI 7.0 could utilize the power of Android 13 and is likely to bring a set of new capabilities. Some of these technologies will be equipped within the software.

Design changes:

The tipster also shared a sketch of an essential feature that looks exactly the same as Huawei HarmonyOS and is called the Control center. A possible copy of HarmonyOS Control Panel. that’s not it, the feature sketch also reveals some information regarding the part of the Control Center.

Also, read – EMUI 12: Control Panel – All in One Stop

These includes:

Music Control section

Network and Data connection manager

Wireless Projection

Quick access switches

A thicker brightness controller

Smart Device manager





Adding to this, there are also some smart AI-powered device connections that could also be managed via the bottom of the Control center.

The feature also supports the expansion and collapse of the quick settings as well as other options to manage additional widgets. Below you can check the HarmonyOS version of the Control Panel.



Android 13 Device List: One UI 5, OxygenOS 13, MIUI 13.5/14, Realme UI 4.0, ColorOS 13

Android 12 July 2022 security update is rolling out: Download

2022 is the year of Android 13 and Android phone makers spotted sending this software update with improved dynamic theme options, but as a babyface, it seems like Samsung still has not learned the core concepts of the dynamic theme.

Introduced with Android 12, the Material You powered dyanamic theme brings brand new settings to tweak the user interface. Instead of being just a feature, the dynamic theme became a part of Android’s soul. With Android 13, Google further polished the dynamic theme so it could be adapted to all Android devices.

Dynamic Theme (Simple version): Once you apply a new wallpaper, the phone generates a range of colors based on that wallpaper. The set of colors is called a color palette and it is then applied throughout the user interface.

Following the decline of Huawei, Samsung is enjoying unlimited Android prowess. It’s projected as a major Android promoter and a babyface. And why not? After all, the South Korean phone maker keeps on posting new mobile shipment records.

However, the handling of the dynamic theme in One UI 5 (which is based on Android 13) shows that Samsung wasn’t serious about being an Android babyface in 2022.

You may want to know, how I reached this conclusion and why Samsung is a failure when it comes to precise work. Let’s find out together.

Appearance:

The user interface is all about appearance, and so does the dynamic theme. Using the dynamic theme on Samsung One UI 5 is different from stock Android 13.

Note: I’ve used the same pixel wallpaper on both Samsung and Pixel devices. So, we can keep the comparison on the same level.

Home Screen:

Below is the home screen, which looks as usual on both One UI 5 and stock Android 13.



Quick Settings:

Both of the quick settings are using Material You in elements, such as quick access icons and sliders. However, the background on stock Android 13 is solid and remains black. On the other hand, Samsung uses a translucent background in the quick settings, which has not changed even with the Android 13. It is Samsung’s way of implementing features. While in some scenarios, this way obstructs the viewing experience.

For example, the translucent background is now reflecting the colors of the app opened in the background. It also compromises the look and feel of the quick settings icons and the whole quick settings UI. But it becomes subtle when used on top of the Settings menu.

Below you can check the example of the quick settings opened over the following screens.

(Left – on top of home screen wallpaper, on top of Play Store, on top of Settings menu).



Settings:

The setting is an important part of UI, which we access at least once a day. The layout, font, and elements are different in these two softwares. But Samsung used a slight proportion of the color palette in the Settings’ background and remain neutral for applying to the rest of the user interface.



Themed Icons:

I love themed icons because it brings a new look to the app icons. However, Samsung’s way of doing things is a little more disappointing than what it actually looks.

Below you can check Samsung One UI icons painted with color pallets alongside stock android icons. The use and management of contrast in the background and tint on the shape (size too) are super lazy on One UI app icons.

On the flip side, stock Android gets these things done in the best way possible.



There’s further inspection on this available, apply Dark Mode and see the change.



Verdict:

We don’t need to explain the results. But It is certainly not nice to implement the dynamic theme for the Android babyface Samsung in 2022.

What could’ve happened?

If possible, Samsung should’ve to blend more into the material rather than bleed into the material. Improve icons, and check visibility levels of the UI elements and the current issues may resolve to an extent.

Last month, Honor announced Android 13 based MagicOS 7 and its beta is now rolling out for several models. The rollout is confirmed on various models mentioned in the official roadmap.

According to the information, Honor MagicOS 7 is released for closed beta testers and selected participants will move to public beta in the next phase. After completing the beta test, Honor will send stable MagicOS 7.

Let’s look into the models and their corresponding Honor MagicOS 7/Android 13 beta versions:

Honor Magic V:

The phone is receiving MagicOS 7.0.0.101 upgrading from Magic UI 6.0.0.185.



Honor Magic 3 Series:

Honor Magic 3, Magic 3 Pro, and Magic 3 Supreme Edition are receiving MagicOS 7.0.0.107 upgrading from Magic UI 6.0.0.139.



Honor Magic 4 Series:

Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro, and Magic 4 Supreme Edition getting MagicOS 7 version 7.0.0.108 version upgrading from Magic UI 6.0.0.178.



Honor V40:

Honor V40 series is also eligible to download MagicOS 7 closed beta with version 7.0.0.121 users will have to download Magic UI 4.0.0.201 and 205 to participate in the beta activity.



MagicOS 7:

Honor MagicOS 7.0 is a people-centered intelligent interconnection ecosystem, it continues to improve AI Services. The software is also released with a personalized OS, protects privacy and security proactively, and updated the accessibility operation.



Beta:

It’s noted that the active rollout is spreading as Log and Nolog software packages.

Global:

Currently, Honor is conducting these beta activities in China and it may soon open for global users of these devices.

Notes:

All of the eligible Honor smartphone owners must have to download the required firmware version before upgrading to MagicOS 7 closed beta.

During the closed beta testing, users are recommended to join the software user experience improvement program. You can report or suggest features to support closed beta testing environments.

This software update won’t erase your data but it’s recommended for you to make a backup of important files.

Users are suggested to update system apps to meet the compatibility.

(source – Honor 1, 2, 3, Reddit)

Google is releasing a huge bundle of new Android features including advanced reading mode, innovative emojis, a useful pic editor, and many more. Eventually, these tweaks will offer effective and improved functioning to your device.

As per the inputs, the US tech giant is celebrating the holiday season. And to bring exclusive benefits to its users, the company has extended Android’s feature section with various goodies-like elements.

To begin with, Google has added a new reading mode to the Android features list. It counts as an accessibility feature and helps in reading and extracting text from web pages and other eligible applications.

Moreover, it provides customizing options for display, fonts, speed, and more. As a result, you can adjust the brightness, and font size, or can use the text-to-speech option (with speed control) to access the web pages more efficiently.

Being an accessibility feature, the reading mode is very useful for those with vision impairments, or low eyesight problems. You can check and install the latest reading mode app from HERE.

Google Photos – Pic Editor

Yes, the US manufacturer has added a new collage editor to the Photos application. Consequently, you can create ultimate collages and give a new look to your memories. Just pick a handful of images, select the design or templates, and arrange the snaps accordingly by the simple drag-and-drop method.

A cluster of new emojis!

To enhance the chat experience, Google has tossed several new emojis in the Gboard. Since it’s the holiday season, you will find some relatable emojis such as holiday flair, wolf stickers, snowflakes, and more.

YouTube Search Widget and Google TV features

Now you will find a new search widget on YouTube’s home screen. Ultimately, this will help you to have a quick search of your libraries, shorts, and other subscription content without puzzling between several tabs or sections.

Meanwhile, the company has made the functions of Google TV more convenient. Now you can directly cast the phone objects, and services on your Google TV as well as browse other apps with just one tap. To access the app, click HERE.

Digital Car Key

Now you can lock or turn on your car by just using your smartphone. The company has installed the digital car key feature in the Google Wallet in such a manner that within a few steps you can access your smart vehicle.

Furthermore, you can share your digital car key with your friend and family. This also allows you to keep an eye on who is accessing your car, using the Google Wallet app.

In addition to these features, Google is also performing some tick-tacks to its Wear OS. The latest information suggests that the company is making the Wear OS widgets and tiles more efficient to use. Alongside this, it is also upgrading some major apps.

So Android users, enjoy this holiday season with new and bashing features on your smart gadgets.



|| Source ||

