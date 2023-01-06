OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 16): Govinda Naam Mera, Code Name Tiranga & others – India TV News

OTT Movies and Web series this weekend (Dec 16): After a series of serious and patriotic movies, actor Vicky Kaushal is venturing into the comedy space with the movie 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu's film Code Name Tiranga is releasing on OTT this weekend. So get ready for a movie marathon as many interesting films and web series make their way to platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Sony LIV and others. Check out what is releasing this weekend-

The bollywood movie Govinda Naam Mera shows Vicky Kaushal as a quintessential masaledar 90s Bollywood hero. The film is about a charming Govinda Waghmare who juggles his time and love between his wife and his girlfriend in this dose of chaos, confusion, and laughter. It also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Directed by: Shashank Khaitan

Language: Hindi

READ: Govinda Naam Mera Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal's murder mystery is peppered with quirks, thrills and suspense

Code Name Tiranga brings together two different actors- Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu. An espionage action thriller, the film is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice. It also stars Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Directed by: Ribhu Dasgupta

Language: Hindi

The Pact Season 2 tells the suspenseful and emotional story of social worker Christine (Bafta winner Rakie Ayola) and her family trying to get on with their lives after the recent tragic death in the family. But their loyalties are tested when they’re confronted by a stranger, Connor, who arrives in town, claiming a connection that nobody could have imagined.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Directed by: Nicole Volavka

Language: English

Free from the controversial conservatorship overseen by her father Jamie, pop star Britney Spears can now speak her mind for the first time in 13 years. But her bizarre social media posts have made some question her sanity and her release. Was the conservatorship an act of love by Jamie to save his mentally unstable daughter? Or was it a ruthless scheme to enslave Britney to keep the money rolling in? This notable discovery+ global series tells the story from two perspectives and asks: Who was right? Who was wrong?

OTT Platform: Discovery+

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Language: English

After a roaring response on the film festival circuit, Mahesh Narayanan's Malayalam film, 'Ariyippu', is all set to stream on the OTT. The film made history as the first Indian film in 17 years to compete at the Locarno Film Festival in the international competition section. The film centres around the lives of a struggling Malayali couple who dream of migrating out of the country for a better life. The film also explores emotional, social, and marital imbalances in their relationship.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – December 16, 2022

Directed by: Mahesh Narayanan

Language: Malayalam

Happy Binge-Watching!



DON'T MISS

TVF Pitchers 2 trailer OUT: Naveen Kasturia, Abhishek Banerjee make comeback with a bang | Watch video

Mission Majnu on Netflix: Date, Cast, Trailer, Subscription & more about Sidharth Malhotra-Rashmika's film

India Lockdown to Pad Man: Five hard hitting films to watch on OTT that will stun you with reality check

Latest Web Series News

Top News

‘Two Indias exist under Modi…’, Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Centre amid ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Taaza Khabar Review: Bhuvan Bam is sincere in predictable Disney+Hotstar show about underdogs

Team in rebuilding phase for next T20 World Cup, youngsters to get support from management: Dravid

Related Ott News

Taaza Khabar Twitter Reactions: Fans laud Bhuvan Bam, call web series a blockbuster start to 2023

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 6): Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2 & others

Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s fiery looks from Prime Video series Farzi out, know release date

Black Panther Wakanda Forever OTT release: Marvel film locks streaming date on Disney+Hotstar

HIT The Second Case OTT Release Date: Where to watch Adivi Sesh’s crime thriller, Cast, Cost, Review

Latest News

Team in rebuilding phase for next T20 World Cup, youngsters to get support from management: Dravid

Goldman Sachs Report: Real-world asset Gold will outshine virtual-world asset Bitcoin | Here’s why

Drug lord El Chapo’s son arrested in Mexico, netizens say ‘Narcos new season is coming’

WTC 2023 Standings: NZ vs PAK match ends in draw, Here are World Test Championship final scenarios

© 2009-2023 Independent News Service. All rights reserved.

Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma shares hilarious anecdote from Lalu Yadav episode

Fatafat 50: Non-Stop Superfast | Top 50 News Today | December 30, 2022

Super 100: Top 100 News Of The Day | News in Hindi | Top 100 News| December 30, 2022

20 Second 20 Shehar 20 Khabar | Top 20 News Today | December 30, 2022

BJP Praises PM Modi to carry on with his official engagements, Calls him Karmayogi

Auto Expo 2023: Dates, Venue, Ticket prices – All you need to know

AutoExpo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to KIA EV9 – Here’s what to watch out for

Luxury bike segment set for some more spice in 2023! 3 top motorcycles to debut in India

Lexus to showcase its SUV RX 450hl at AutoExpo 2023, Know more about the premiere car

From SUVs to electric cars to luxury cars, 10 exciting new launches in India for January 2023

‘Two Indias exist under Modi…’, Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Centre amid ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

‘Restraining devices to be used’: DGCA advisory to airlines for handling unruly passengers

Gharwaapasi! 17 Jammu & Kashmir leaders rejoin Congress after parting ways see latest news

Rajnath Singh visits ‘INS Baaz’ to review operational preparedness of Andaman and Nicobar Command

West Bengal: 1 dead, 24 injured after bus collides with truck at highway near Madarihat

Taaza Khabar Review: Bhuvan Bam is sincere in predictable Disney+Hotstar show about underdogs

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover to enter politics; compares himself to UK PM Rishi Sunak

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams MC Stan & Archana Gautam, shows exit door. Who do you think is right

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing this weekend (Jan 6): Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2 & others

Vamika Kohli’s video with Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli goes viral, fans say ‘beautiful family’

Russia shells Ukrainian city hours after announcing temporary ceasefire: Report

‘We’ve to do everything to help Ukrainians:’ US President Joe Biden

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire over Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday

What is driving economic deterioration, hitting a new low in Syria? EXPLAINER

8 members, including 5 children of family found shot dead in Utah home in US; probe on

Team in rebuilding phase for next T20 World Cup, youngsters to get support from management: Dravid

WTC 2023 Standings: NZ vs PAK match ends in draw, Here are World Test Championship final scenarios

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Weather Report – What role will weather play in India vs Sri Lanka match?

ACC dismisses PCB chief’s allegations against Jay Shah, calls Sethi’s comments baseless

IND vs SL, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka?

Goldman Sachs Report: Real-world asset Gold will outshine virtual-world asset Bitcoin | Here’s why

Global Investor Summit: CM Yogi Adityanath invites entrepreneurs & industrialists to visit UP

Delhi’s ‘power demand’ highest in 3-years amid chilly winter season | KNOW DETAILS

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, lauds India’s digital transformation & economic growth

Can rent rates really cover 100% of my EMIs? Explained

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shoot in Mumbai, wears her infectious smile

Yogi Adityanath meets Bollywood stakeholders in Mumbai, seeks investment for UP film city

Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon: Who are Bollywood actresses dating?

Jannat Zubair, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and others: Most followed TV actresses on Instagram

Deepika Padukone Birthday: Cannes jury to FIFA World Cup representative, her biggest achievements

Eating two eggs daily in winter prevents Vitamin D and B12 deficiency. Know health benefits

New & highly-contagious ‘Kraken’ Covid variant is the ‘most transmissible,’ warns WHO

Calorie control with hormonal balance is the funda for weight loss; says fitness coach Yash Thakur

Nasal swab can provide early warning of emerging viruses? Here’s what the research says

Know how Yoga can give you relief from joint pain this winter

Want to avoid winter chill? Escape to these 5 locations in India

Want toned legs like Disha Patani? Don’t skip these 5 exercises

DYK Sunday is one of the busiest days of the dating year? Know top tips to improve your dating game

Casual ripped jeans, Revamp the Skirt & Jacket: Pair your denims in quirky ways

Parasnath Hill protests: Know significance of this holy site for Jain pilgrims

Google rolling out new split-screen look to Android Auto

Google working on cross-device notifications feature: Know how it works

Google Maps navigation now works without handset on Wear OS: Know-more

CES 2023 not allowing Russian companies to display any tech products: Know-why?

How to connect WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right?

source