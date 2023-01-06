Is Terra (LUNA) Worth the Risk Monday? – InvestorsObserver

InvestorsObserver analysis gives Terra a low risk assessment. The proprietary scoring system calculates how much money was required to move the price over the past 24 hours with changes in volume and market capitalization to discover if a crypto can potentially be easily manipulated by limited trading activity. Low values representing high risk while high scores equate to low risk based on a 0 to 100 range.



Trading Analysis

LUNA’s current risk score means it is a relatively low risk investment. Investors primarily concerned with risk assessment will find this score most useful in order to avoid (or potentially seek out) risky investments.



Terra is 3.56% lower as of the last 24 hours of trading, resulting in its current price of $1.31. The price movement has coincided with volume being below its average level and the coin’s market capitalization risen. The market capitalization for the coin now sits at $166,757,604.81 while $44,314,625.57 worth of the crypto has been exchanged over the past 24 hours. The price movement relative to the changes in volume and market cap recently, gives LUNA a low risk assessment.

Summary

The price volatility of LUNA over the last 24 hours results in a low risk analysis due to its price volatility in combination with changes in trading volume, giving investors a reason to be confident on the coin’s manipulability as of now. Click Here to get the full Report on Terra (LUNA).

