My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 Release Date & Time – ComingSoon.net

The battle is over after Shigaraki and the others from the League escape. Many of the heroes suffered from terrible injuries. Here are the details for My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 14 titled “The Hellish Hell.”

My Hero Academia Episode 127’s release date is Saturday, January 7. The episode will air in Japan at 5:30 p.m. JST.

For international viewers, Crunchyroll is simulcasting the series. The episode with English subtitles should be available around an hour after its release in Japan. In the United States, that would be at the following times:

My Hero Academia Season 6 is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The previous seasons are also available to stream on these platforms.

Gigantomachia and Endeavor are both unconscious. Meanwhile, Best Jeanist has the League of Villains restrained. Mr. Compress reminisced on the League’s past when they fought against the Creature Rejection Clan. Spinner complains about their current situation since the League was out of money during this time. He also doubts Shigaraki and their group’s goal.

Mr. Compress uses his Quirk to set himself free from Best Jeanist’s threads. He then helps the League escape. Meanwhile, Midoriya wakes up and realizes he has been feeling Danger Sense, the fourth wielder’s Quirk. On the other hand, Spinner manages to wake Shigaraki up. However, All for One has taken over Shigaraki due to the damage he received from the fighting. All for One suggests to leave the others behind.

The heroes use the opportunity to attack, but All for One fends them off. Deku forces himself to get up and chase them but fails. Even so, Deku thinks Shigaraki looked like he was calling for help after All for One took over his body.

