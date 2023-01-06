Samsung S23, S23 Ultra 5G with 200MP camera signature colours … – Zee News

The introduction of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is approaching rapidly. Additionally, as the debut date nears, there are more rumours floating about a purported colour option, features and specifications. Dummy pictures of the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra have recently surfaced online. Now the signature colour of the lineup has revealed. Continue reading to know more about the leaks.

Prior to its arrival in February of next year, the colours of tech giant Samsung’s forthcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, has been revealed. While the Galaxy S23 is available in light gold or pink gold, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s distinguishing colour will be green. The trademark colour option for the Galaxy S23+ model will be pink. However, the rumour stated that there will be more colour options available for all three smartphones in the lineup.

It is anticipated that the new Samsung flagship series would debut in February 2023. The phones may go on sale starting on February 17.

It is obvious from the leaked photographs that Samsung Galaxy S23 phones will resemble the Galaxy S22 series phones in many ways. Samsung might do away with the camera island, creating a more streamlined appearance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is anticipated to power the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. One UI, which is based on the Android 13 operating system, is expected to come preinstalled on the devices.

A 200MP camera sensor could be used as the primary camera sensor on the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, according to a report by Korea IT News from Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience business. The article further claims that this next Samsung smartphone would be the only one having a 200MP camera sensor.

The possibility of a 5,000mAh battery powering the smartphone was earlier discussed on Weibo tipper Ice Universe. The new Samsung Galaxy S series phone is predicted to weigh roughly 228gm. It is anticipated to have about the same thickness as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, its predecessor.

The future Samsung phones are rumoured to have satellite connectivity features, just like the Apple iPhone 14 series. The Elec said that Samsung intends to integrate satellite connectivity into the Galaxy S23. It further states that Iridium, a leading worldwide satellite communications business, may be used for Samsung’s satellite connection. It was once stated that it was collaborating with Samsung to provide this capability using a 66-strong constellation of low-earth orbit satellites. The business aims to exploit the satellite connection in the Galaxy S23 series for more than just emergencies, in contrast to Apple.

