Google Urges Apple Not to 'Drop the Ball' on Fixing Messaging in … – MacRumors

Google is continuing on with its #GetTheMessage campaign attempting to convince Apple to adopt the RCS messaging protocol, this time taking out a large New Year’s-themed ad at Harmon Corner in Las Vegas.



The digital billboard urges Apple not to “drop the ball” on fixing its “pixelated photos and videos.”

Hey Apple, it’s Android

the ball may have dropped on 2022, but you don’t have to drop the ball on fixing your pixelated photos and videos. Here’s some code to get the ball rolling…

After the short message, the billboard scrolls through RCS code, ending with a plea to customers to “Help Apple #GetTheMessage,” the hashtag that Google has been using for the campaign.

Google launched the “Get the Message” push back in August with a full website highlighting the benefits of RCS, which include support for higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, and bigger file sizes, along with improved encryption, cross-platform emoji reactions, and more reliable group chats across different devices.

Google continues into 2023 with more RCS ads targeted at Applehttps://t.co/fB6Mst1xXh — Aaron (@aaronp613) January 5, 2023

Google has been pestering Apple to adopt RCS for well over a year through the website, pleas on Twitter, billboards, and more, but Apple has made no acknowledgement of Google’s efforts. In fact, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said that RCS is not a priority. “I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point,” said Cook.

All major mobile carriers and manufacturers have implemented RCS support, including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Motorola, Nokia, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and others, with Apple remaining the lone holdout.

