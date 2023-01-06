Tesla Removes Sonic the Hedgehog Game From Its Vehicles – Not a Tesla App

Tesla has officially removed the Sonic game from its vehicles in 2022’s holiday update.
The Austin-based automotive company added Sonic the Hedgehog with its 2021 holiday update, so the game was only available to owners for one year and required a USB controller to play.
In early 2022, Tesla added Sonic to vehicles that did not have data-capable USB ports in the front (only in the glovebox). “A game controller plugged into the glovebox USB port is required,” reads the version 2022.28.1 release notes.
Sonic the Hedgehog is a platform video game that was released in 1991 by Sega for their Genesis gaming system. Players control a blue hedgehog, named Sonic, to run at fast speeds on a mission to overtake Dr. Robotnik, a mad scientist who has locked away animals inside robot bodies while chasing after the Chaos Emeralds.
It’s currently unclear as to why Tesla has removed the game or if it’ll be back. The game may be gone due to a bug or license expiration. Sega first announced that Sonic the Hedgehog was coming to Teslas in December 2021.
With the addition of Steam to some of its vehicles, Tesla may be transitioning away from adding games itself. Instead, they’ll focus efforts on ensuring Steam is running as smoothly as possible on its operating system so users can enjoy the vast catalog of games within Steam’s library, including a plethora of Sonic games.
If you have a Model S or Model X with Steam integration, Sonic the Hedgehog 1 is available in the Sonic Origins game; a paid game available on Steam.
Will Tesla add Sonic the Hedgehog back to its own gaming library? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but the removal of Sonic was not mentioned in the 2022 holiday update release notes, so it could have been accidental. Tesla is the only one that knows how often these games are played and whether it’s worth their time and money adding them. It may make more sense for Tesla to focus on building out other features for owners to use and enjoy.
First responders frequently go to Devil’s Slide, 20 miles south of San Francisco on Highway 1. It’s a scenic but treacherous drive, with the road just a few feet from an edge and a 250-foot drop to the rocky beach below. Unfortunately, fire and ambulance crews were again called to the area on Monday, January 2. But this time it was different.
Brian Pottenger, battalion chief with Cal Fire’s Coastside Fire Protection District, said, “We go there all the time for cars over the cliff, and they never live. This was an absolute miracle.” He stated, “the damage to the vehicle would indicate that it hit, and then flipped several times,” and that is why crews were shocked when they spotted movement inside the wreckage.
The fire department tweeted some horrific images from the scene. But you can make out that the wreckage is a white Tesla Model Y, one of the safest vehicles in the world. Incredibly, all four people inside the Model Y, two adults and two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl survived. The children were unharmed, and the adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the police have determined the crash was intentional and have arrested the driver, Dharmesh A. Patel, on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse.
Tesla’s mission is to “accelerate the advent of sustainable transport vehicles,” but it prioritizes safety in its design. The website states: Tesla vehicles are engineered to be the safest in the world. Each one combines powerful onboard technology with an all-electric design to help protect every driver, passenger, and pedestrian on the road.
That’s not just rhetoric, as proven in this horrible crash. The Model S, 3, X and Y have received five out of five stars on every test run by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, including rollover protection. They have also been scored with the lowest overall probability of injury of any vehicle ever tested by the U.S. government’s New Car Assessment Program. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has numerous times given Teslas the top safety pick. Most recently, calling the Model 3 the Top Safety Pick of 2022.
Tesla hasn’t stopped there. Last year it introduced a Seat Belt System Enhancement. The enhanced onboard camera system detects when a crash is imminent and applies tension to the seatbelt. Regrettably, the seatbelt system hasn’t been improved for decades. It only tightens the belt once the vehicle has made an impact.
Tesla’s commitment to safety clearly played a significant factor in saving those four lives and has undoubtedly saved thousands of other people from injury and death.
Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk has frequently referred to the popular Dilbert cartoon. In a memo to employees in 2018, he wrote: “In general, use common sense as your guide. If following a ‘company rule’ is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change.”
Only Tesla could be penalized for being too environmentally friendly, too efficient and too far ahead of the competition, but that is what the Inflation Reduction Act is doing. Twitter user @farzyness tweeted a very Dilbert-like post, but it’s not a cartoon.
The tweet reads: The car on the left (hybrid Jeep) has a gas engine and gets 20 MPG. It has 21 miles of electric range. It gets a $7,500 EV Tax Credit. The car on the right (Tesla Model Y) is electric only and gets 113 MPEe. It has 330 miles of range. It does not get a $7,500 EV tax credit.
Brett Winston, the chief Futurist with ARK Invest, added more layers to this already Dilbert classic. He tweeted: A recipe for misaligned incentives: Take 1 ICE SUV Add $2,500 of batteries (for a whopping 21 miles of electric range) Get a $7,500 subsidy (Meanwhile a true EV SUV with 15x the range and more cargo capacity doesn’t qualify because it’s not “SUV enough”).
Farzad Mesbahi has started a Change.org petition to right this obvious wrong. His petition, Fix the Inflation Reduction Act EV Tax Credit, has some harsh words for those who wrote the legislation. He states, “At best, this is a pretty severe lack of negligence by the IRS to properly categorize vehicles. At worst, it’s corruption against companies like Tesla in order to benefit a dying legacy auto industry by giving them EV tax credits for vehicles that are anything but EVs. Instead of funding the next generation of the American economy, tax payers are now funding old technology in large, inefficient gas vehicle auto makers. This is a gross miss use of taxpayer dollars.”
But not all hope is lost — yet. The IRS allows public input on the “Qualified Plug-in Electric Drive Motor Vehicle Credit.” Americans have until February 28, 2023, to provide comments. There is even an email address to make it easier: pra.comments@irs.gov. Make sure to include “OMB Control No. 1545-2137” in the subject line.
