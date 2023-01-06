Is new ABC series Will Trent on Hulu? (Where to stream) – Hidden Remote

WILL TRENT – ÒIÕm a Pretty Observant GuyÓ Ð As the GBI continues its investigation on a missing girl, Will becomes frustrated with the suspect search, and FaithÕs frustrations with her new partner reach unprecedented heights. Meanwhile, Angie is forced to evaluate her current relationships as she follows a new case with Ormewood and navigates her complicated history with Will on an all-new episode of ÒWill Trent,Ó TUESDAY, JAN. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Matt Miller) RAMîN RODRêGUEZ

Another novel is getting the adaptation treatment as ABC premieres its new show, Will Trent! The drama is based on the book series of the same name by author Karin Slaughter. This is still the inaugural season, so if the show does well with audiences, then there’s plenty of book material to pull story from!

The series stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular character, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. The pilot episode will also feature guest star Jennifer Morrison.

Rodríguez, Liz Heldens, Daniel Thomsen, Karin Slaughter, and Oly Obst executive produce, with Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen having written the first episode. Paul McGuigan served as director and executive producer on the inaugural installment.

Since the show is an ABC series, you might be wondering if you can watch it online on Hulu. We’ve got the answer for you below!

Will Trent premieres Tuesday, Jan. 3 , 2023on ABC at 10 p.m. ET. The great news is that if you don’t have cable and want to wait a bit for the show to come to streaming, then you’re in luck. The pilot episode, as well as new episodes going forward, will be added to Hulu the next day. That means you can stream the premiere episode starting Jan. 4 on Hulu!

The series follows the titular character who is a Special Agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Will was abandoned at birth and had a difficult time growing up in Atlanta’s “overwhelmed foster care system,” according to a press release. As an adult with a very important job, he’s determined to do what he can to make sure no one is left abandoned the way he was.

