Bitcoin Price Might Drop To $12K, While BNB Price Poised To Crash 80% – Coinpedia Fintech News

Qadir Ak is the founder of Coinpedia. He has over a decade of experience writing about technology and has been covering the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2010. He has also interviewed a few prominent experts within the cryptocurrency space.

Despite the cryptocurrency market’s strong recovery and a recent spike in BNB purchases, one analyst is predicting that Binance Coin (BNB) will crash.

Capo, a crypto trader with 697,100 Twitter followers, forecasts a drop of more than 80% in the value of BNB. This comes despite news of Binance launching Cristiano Ronaldo’s NFT collection and acquiring a South Korean exchange, which some might see as bullish indicators.

Adding the last part to the $BNB short, avg. entry: $265

Main target remains $40-45

This is a swing trade with very low leverage, not financial advice. https://t.co/qzp6OEoVnf

According to Capo’s analysis of the BNB price chart, the cryptocurrency will first fall to the $125–$135 range, and then to the $40–$45 range by the end of June.

The current market price of BNB is $258.

After trading sideways in the area of mid to high $16,000, Capo continues to forecast that Bitcoin’s value would shortly drop by more than 28% from its current level to a low of $12,000.

16600, 16800, 16600, 16800, 16600, 16800…

And when you least expect it…

12k

A chart is worth a thousand words. pic.twitter.com/bZ2TKpnLFs

He further argues that any future Bitcoin price appreciation will be a “bull trap,” analogous to the market behavior in 2022.

A small infusion into resistance is all that’s needed to restore confidence. Throughout all of 2022, this identical hoax has been played on countless unsuspecting victims. The likelihood of spending $12,000 is high.

Bitcoin is trading at $16,856 at the time of this writing.

3/3 https://t.co/6KklLlvRuK

