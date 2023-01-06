Grab a Microsoft Office 2021 Lifetime License for Less Than $36 – PCMag

This huge discount is available on both Windows and Mac versions of Office 2021.

Microsoft Office 2021 earned an Editors’ Choice stamp of approval from PCMag when it debuted, and now you can grab your own copy for Windows or Mac for just $35.99 through Oct. 12.

For Windows users, this bundle includes Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. A download code provides lifetime access to the suite for a single PC—no subscription necessary. Just enter the key, download the software, and you’re in business, literally!

The license covers personal use, student use, and small biz, making it an ideal gift for a college student, a useful addition to your side hustle, or a way to turn your laptop into a work backup. Publisher and Access also help users tap into legacy files that might have used these programs.

Mac users, meanwhile, can add Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote to the dock. Like the Windows version, the download code provides lifetime access for one device, with a similar license agreement—perfect for upgrading that Mac under the tree to be a bit more practical.

Both versions feature instant download and installation, with free customer service to get you started.

Microsoft Office is a must-have for any laptop owner, making your personal device more productive and a backup for hybrid work. Get the PC or Mac version for $35.99. But act quickly, because Deal Days ends October 12th!

