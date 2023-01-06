Musk Reportedly Reworks Twitter Employee Benefits: Coffee & Snacks Are In, Family Planning Is Out – Yahoo News

Elon Musk with his son, X Æ A-12, on stage during a 2021 TIME Person of the Year event.

Elon Musk is borderline obsessed with global birthrates, but the Twitter CEO is apparently less interested in supporting his own employees’ family planning goals. The father of (at least) 10 children, who had twins with an executive at one of his other companies in 2021, has cut Twitter staff’s fertility benefits in half, according to a report from Insider and a tweet from Zoë Schiffer, a journalist at the tech newsletter Platformer.

In the past, Twitter staff have received up to $80,000 in lifetime coverage for expenses related to fertility treatments, egg and sperm freezing, donor retrieval, surrogacy, and/or the cost of adopting children, according to Insider. Now though, that benefit has been cut in half, as communicated to employees through an email from the third party provider, Carrot. Beginning on January 1, 2023, employees will only have access to $40,000 in coverage, the email reportedly said.

Read more

Twitter Quietly Removes Its Covid-19 Misinformation Policy

Remembering Enterprise: The Test Shuttle That Never Flew to Space

Apple’s 12 Most Embarrassing Product Failures

Though $40,000 might seem like a lot, a single cycle of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment can cost between $15,000 and $30,000, according to Forbes. Usually, it takes several rounds of IVF for a person to become pregnant. Adoption costs vary widely, but can also easily end up in the tens-of-thousands of dollars for private or international adoptions. Surrogacy averages about $100,000, according to Investopedia.

In growing his own brood, Musk and his various partners have taken advantage of these fertility technologies. The Tesla CEO and his first wife, Justine Wilson, had five children via IVF. The billionaire also reportedly used IVF to conceive twins with Neuralink exec (i.e. his employee), Shivon Zills, in 2021. The musician Claire Boucher (AKA Grimes), Musk’s on-and-off again romantic partner, used a surrogate to have the couple’s second child.

Aside from his personal hypocrisy, slashing Twitter staffs’ fertility benefit is also in direct contradiction with what he previously promised to do. Way back in July 2022, before he even officially owned the company, Musk claimed that he would boost childcare benefits for workers at his companies, in an effort to lower the cost burden of raising children. Though childcare is different from fertility benefits, both are common and expensive facets of having and rearing kids in the present day.

For years, Musk has publicly promoted the scientifically unfounded idea that declining birth rates are a threat to humanity and society as we know it. He’s repeatedly said that if people don’t have more kids, civilization will crumble. Though demographers and other experts disagree with Musk’s population theories, you’d think such a deeply held belief would at least come through in the policies of the many companies he manages. But evidently, his desire to cut costs at Twitter comes first—before the theoretical fate of civilization.

Since the beginning of Musk’s reign at the social media platform, he’s hollowed out the company’s workforce, demanded staff spend longer hours at their desks, and even allegedly fallen behind on rent to try to keep costs down as Twitter flails financially.

On top of the reduction in employee fertility benefits, the company is also reportedly scrapping commuter reimbursement and meal allowances, according to Platformer’s Schiffer. Coffee and snacks, however, will still be available.

More from Gizmodo

The Best College Science and Tech Programs

Here Are the Best Apps and Games of 2022, According to Apple

Sign up for Gizmodo’s Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

A woman from the U.K. who falsely accused an “Asian grooming gang” of rape was found guilty of perverting the course of justice. Eleanor Williams, 22, claimed she was groomed, trafficked and beaten in a Facebook post in May 2020. The post, which included photos and was shared more than 100,000 times, prompted Tommy Robinson, the founder of anti-immigration group English Defence League, to visit her hometown of Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria to "investigate" her claims.

It turns out that Twitter—a company currently enduring more than one major headache—has a pretty bad data breach on its hands. It could impact hundreds of millions of users and lead to major security issues for the platform but, despite its severity, it’s been easy to miss amidst the flood of other scandals and controversies plaguing the social media giant. Still, if you use the bird app, this is one mess you’re definitely gonna want to pay attention to.

From a people-power perspective, Twitter is inarguably a husk of what it once was. Since Elon Musk took over the social media platform at the end of October 2022, the company has lost more than an estimated three-quarters of its staff to layoffs and voluntary departures. On Wednesday, the cuts continued.

The real-estate sector is in crisis amid the housing downturn. Expect more pain to come before things start to normalize, one housing chief says.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Japan's trade and industry minister said on Thursday post-Cold War free trade and economic inter-dependence had bolstered authoritarian regimes and the United States and like-minded democracies should counter them with a "new world order." "Authoritarian countries have amassed tremendous power, both economically and militarily," Japan's Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura said in a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Nishimura spoke ahead of a visit to Washington next week by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for talks expected to cover issues including Ukraine, North Korea and China's tensions with Taiwan.

How are the McDonald's round eggs different from the chain's square eggs?

An escaped Mexican cartel kingpin known as "El Neto" died after a shootout early on Thursday, four days after he fled prison in a violent mass break-out, authorities said. "El Neto", a top gunman for the "Los Mexicles" cartel, escaped with 29 other inmates after raiders in armored vehicles attacked the prison in the border town of Juarez early on New Year's Day. At least 19 people, including guards and other prisoners, died in the assault, one of Mexico's bloodiest prison raids in recent years, authorities said.

Morphe is a beauty retailer known for its affordable makeup, brushes, and influencer product collaborations. It's now closing all US stores.

Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.

A Level I violation could lead to significant recruiting restrictions or even a suspension for a number of games.

The S&P 500 had its best week since November. Reports from JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America will be among those that could confirm the rally—or send shares sliding.

"I love her! That's Megan Fox," Kunis tells a fan who is holding up a poster of the 'Jennifer's Body' actress.

For Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, the cuts are setting the stage for what he calls “a tech rebound.” Technology stocks are coming off a miserable year. The benchmark was off 33%; Apple (ticker: AAPL) was down 26%, and Tesla (TSLA) and Meta Platforms (META) sank 65% and 64%, respectively.

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz insists the trilogy bout with Leon Edwards will be the next UFC welterweight championship fight.

Groups claiming that abortions empower women will simultaneously decry gender-biased sex selection as discrimination.

Stephanie Stahl reports.

The 30-year mortgage rate is averaging at 6.48%, Freddie Mac said in its latest weekly survey on Thursday.

Wisconsin Republican Rep.-elect Derrick Van Orden torched Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz for "dragging" out the fight for House speaker for "fundraising" off of it.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 p.m., and you can purchase tickets until 10:45 p.m. for a chance at winning.

We polled more than 1,500 #Broncos fans asking if they would be willing to trade a first-round pick for Sean Payton: 55% said no.

source