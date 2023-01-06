Shiba Inu Coin Dogecoin Toon Finance surge as Elon becomes Twitter's new CEO Meme Coins Surge as Investors Seek Alternatives to Bitcoin – mid-day.com

Today’s E-Paper

Updated on: 07 November,2022 10:26 PM IST

In the world of cryptocurrency, there’s always something new to keep an eye on. These days, that something new is meme coins.



Meme coins are a relatively new phenomenon in the world of cryptocurrency, and they’re becoming increasingly popular with investors who are looking for alternatives to Bitcoin. So, what exactly are meme coins? And why are they gaining so much traction?

Let’s take a closer look at why meme coins like Toon Finance Dogecoin and Shiba inu coins are exploding causing investors to see massive returns according to top crypto blockchain professionals Toon Finance is the newest meme coin to go viral and receive media attention from all over the world.

Toon Finance is set to launch their coin around January 2023. They also have a juicy NFT collection that will be exclusive to their original Toonie community members. The NFT collection consists of 3D cartoon characters and they will only mint 10,000 of these one of a kind rare Toonies. This is quite the treat for only having to shill Toon Finance on Telegram for a nice treat, what a score!

A meme coin is a cryptocurrency that is based on or inspired by an internet meme. The most famous example of a meme coin is Dogecoin, which was created in 2013 as a spoof of Bitcoin. Since then, dozens of other meme coins have been created, including Shiba Inu Coin, Elon MuskCoin, and Safemoon.

There are a few reasons why meme coins are becoming increasingly popular with investors. First and foremost, they’re seen as a more lighthearted alternative to Bitcoin and other serious cryptocurrencies. Toon Finance happens to be the hottest and most searched coin on coin marketcap.com and crypto.com’s ICO list. You can search for the best meme coins to invest into right now and Toon Finance Doge and Shiba inu coin will all pop up first.

This makes them appealing to investors who are looking to get involved in the crypto space but don’t want to take themselves too seriously. Secondly, many meme coins have low prices and high supply levels, which makes them more accessible to small-time investors. And last but not least, the popularity of meme culture has helped to fuel the popularity of meme coins.

If you’re thinking about investing in cryptocurrency, you may want to consider investing in meme coins. These relatively new coins are gaining popularity with investors who are looking for alternatives to Bitcoin.

Thanks to their low prices and high supply levels, meme coins are more accessible to small-time investors than ever before. So, if you’re looking for a lighthearted way to get involved in the world of crypto, investing in meme coins may be the way to go.

Many people don’t realize the benefits of getting into an ICO presale early. By doing so, you can receive a significant bonus on your investment, as well as have a greater chance of getting your money back if the ICO fails. Here are some of the other benefits of getting into an ICO presale early:

The most obvious benefit of getting into an ICO presale early is that you’ll receive a discount on your investment. For example, let’s say that you’re planning to invest $1,000 in an upcoming ICO. If you get in during the presale phase, you might only have to pay $800 for the same number of tokens. That’s a 20% discount!

Buy Toon Finance today for a discounted rate while supplies last. This coin will sell out of presale quickly so make sure you hop aboard because it is going to be one wild ride.

Shiba Inu coin is a “meme coin” that was created in August 2020. The coin is based on the Dogecoin codebase and named after the Shiba Inu dog breed. Like other meme coins, SHIB was created as a way to satirize the booming cryptocurrency industry.

However, unlike other meme coins, SHIB does not have a limited supply; there is an infinite amount of SHIB that can be mined.

The team behind SHIB has taken an unconventional approach to marketing the coin. Rather than paying for traditional advertising, they have focused on building a community around SHIB by giving away free coins and hosting various events which is a lot similar to the new Toon Finance coin; however Toon Finance and their team put up billboards across the USA in popular towns like New York City to show their community how serious they are.

The coin is also being written about on every major media outlet from crypto related websites to yahoo finance and more. The coin has already come such a long way and they announced on Twitter that the team is doing a special holiday treat for their community which will include 10,000 cute cuddly NFTs.

This strategy has been successful so far; SHIB has quickly become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies, with a market capitalization of over $6 billion at the time of writing.

Cryptanalysis says the Hottest new meme called Toon Finance Coin and their new DEX swap could be the next Shiba Inu Coin if they continue down this path. They have a great blockchain development team and a very supportive community backing the project.

Dogecoin is another popular meme coin that was created in 2013. Unlike SHIB, Dogecoin does have a limited supply; there will only ever be 100 billion DOGE mined.

Dogecoin was started as a joke but quickly gained traction due to its low price and fun branding.

For many years, Dogecoin was considered to be nothing more than a digital tipping currency used on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

However, all that changed in early 2021 when Tesla CEO Elon Musk began tweeting about DOGE. The price of DOGE surged from $0.007 in January 2021 to $0.085 by early February—an increase of over 1,100% in just one month! Since then, the price of DOGE has come back down to earth but remains more than 10x higher than it was before Musk’s tweets.

Both Shiba Inu coin and Dogecoin have seen tremendous success due to their unique branding and community-focused approach to marketing. While neither coin has any real utility or value proposition, they have both benefited from the current hype around cryptocurrencies.

It remains to be seen whether this success will continue in the long run or if SHIB and DOGE will eventually go the way of other meme coins like Bitcoin Cash SV (BSV) and Ethereum Classic (ETC).

