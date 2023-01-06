Tesla stock sinks toward 2 1/2-year low after China price cuts, dragging Nio, XPeng and Li down with it – MarketWatch

Shares of Tesla Inc. TSLA, +2.47% took a dive in premarket trading Friday, after the electric vehicle maker cut prices in China again, which also weighed heavily on rival China-based EV makers. Tesla’s stock fell 5.1% ahead of the open, putting them on track to open at the lowest price seen since August 2020. The selloff comes even as futures ES00, +2.21% for the S&P 500 SPX, +2.28% gained 0.1%. Through Thursday, it has already shed 10.4% start 2023, after plunging a yearly record 65.0% in 2022. Tesla generated 24% of its total third-quarter revenue from China, and the company’s Shanghai factory produces more than half of the EVs sold worldwide. Among Tesla’s China-based rivals, shares of Nio Inc. NIO, -4.51% slumped 6.5%, XPeng Inc. XPEV, -15.04% tumbled 10.0% and Li Auto Inc. LI, -9.16% slid 6.9%.

Cisco Systems Inc. has begun previously announced layoffs, cutting nearly 700 jobs in Silicon Valley last month, according to filings with the state of California this week.

Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch’s deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore.

