Jio: All Cricket plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile, Premium subscriptions to watch IPL 2022 – The Indian Express

Reliance Jio offers a number of prepaid plans for users who are following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. For these customers, Reliance Jio has plans that come with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions, along with calling, data benefits.

These plans let users stream IPL matches on the go on their smartphones, without needing to buy a separate plan for the same. Users also get to watch all other Disney+ Hotstar content including movies, shows and more. Here are all the Cricket plans you can recharge with.

The basic cricket plan is the Rs 499 plan that comes with 28 days validity along with 2GB data per day. There is also a Rs 601 plan that offers 3GB data per day for 28 days along with the same benefits.

Jio also has the Rs 799 plan that comes with 2GB data per day and 56 days validity. A higher Rs 1066 plan offers users 2GB data per day for 84 days. An annual Rs 2999 plan offers 2.5GB data per day for 365 days.

The above plans include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. However, Jio also offers two data plans with data add-on benefits (no calling, SMS benefits) if you already have say, a long-term, non-Cricket plan and now just want to upgrade to the Disney+ Hotstar benefits.

These are the Rs 555 plan that offers 55 GB data (total) for 55 days, and the Rs 659 plan that offers 1.5GB data per day for 56 days.

Jio is also offering a few plans that come with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription bundled.

These include the Rs 1499 plan that offers 2GB data per day for 84 days, and the Rs 4199 plan that offers 3GB data per day for 365 days. Both come with the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription that lets you watch content on up to four screens at higher resolutions.

