Additional New York State child and earned income tax payments – Department of Taxation and Finance

The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two separate payments:

If you qualify for a payment for one or both credits, you don’t need to do anything; we will automatically calculate and send you one check that will include the total amount you’re entitled to.

You are entitled to a payment if, for tax year 2021, you received at least $100 for either or both of the following credits from New York State:

You must also have filed your New York State income tax return (Form IT-201) by April 18, 2022, or had a valid extension of time to file.

We started mailing checks to eligible taxpayers in October 2022, and continue to mail checks as we process returns.

Watch your mailbox for a check that looks like this:



We cannot provide a specific delivery schedule, and our Contact Center representatives have no additional information.

Your check amount will be based on your 2021 Empire State child credit, your New York State earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit), or both.

The payment for the Empire State child credit is anywhere from 25% to 100% of the amount of the credit you received for 2021. The percentage depends on your income.

The payment for the earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit) is 25% of the amount of the credit you received for 2021.

If you qualify to receive a check for:

Note: If you received at least $100 for either credit, your check will include a payment based on that credit. For example, if your 2021 New York State earned income credit amount was $80, and your Empire State child credit was $200, your check will only include the payment for the Empire State child credit.

To estimate the amount you’ll receive, you’ll need information from your 2021 New York State income tax return (Form IT-201). If you don’t have a copy of your return, log in to the software you used to file to view a copy, or request the information from your tax preparer (if you used one).

The actual amount you receive may be different than the amount you estimated if there were any adjustments to the amount of either credit claimed on your return. If we adjusted your credit amount, use the corrected amount in the account adjustment letter (DTF-160) or bill we sent you to estimate your additional payment.

Note: To protect your information, our Contact Center representatives cannot provide amounts from a return you filed.



Example: On Taxpayer B’s return, the line 19a amount is $18,000 and the line 63 amount is $333:









Taxpayer B’s line 19a amount, $18,000, is in the $10,000 to less than $25,000 range in the chart, so their payment is 75% of the amount on line 63. Taxpayer B should multiply $333 by 75% ($333 x 0.75 = $250). If Taxpayer B is eligible, their Empire State child credit payment is $250.

Use this interactive calculator to estimate the amount of your Empire State child credit payment.

19a Recomputed federal adjusted gross income

Line amount

% of credit amount

63 Empire State child credit

Line amount

Add’l payment amount

Calculate ESCC

Example: The line 65 amount on Taxpayer A’s 2021 return is $300:





Taxpayer A would multiply $300 by 25% ($300 X 0.25 = $75). If Taxpayer A is eligible, their earned income credit payment is $75.

Use this interactive calculator to estimate the amount of your earned income credit payment.

Note: If line 65 or line 66 is less than $100, stop. You are not eligible for an additional payment for this credit.

If the amount of your New York State earned income credit (EIC) was $100 or more, enter the amount from line 65.

Line amount

Calculate line 65

Add’l payment amount

If the amount of your New York State noncustodial parent EIC was $100 or more, enter the amount from line 66.

Line amount

Calculate line 66

Add’l payment amount

No. We’ll automatically send you a check if, for tax year 2021, you received at least $100 for either or both of the following credits from New York State:

You do not need to report the payment on your 2022 New York State income tax return.

If it is after October 31, 2022, and you did not receive a check, we may still be processing your return. This could be because you had an extension of time to file or we requested additional information. If you qualify for a payment, we’ll automatically issue your check once we process your return.

However, you will not receive a check if:

The actual amount you receive may be different than the amount you estimated if we:

No, this one-time payment will not be applied to debts.

No, you must have been a full-year resident and filed Form IT-201, Full-Year Resident Income Tax Return, for tax year 2021 to be eligible for the one-time payment.

