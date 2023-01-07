Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Rivian R1T: Price, Range, Specs Compared – InsideEVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning recently entered the ordering stage (see details here and the difference between two battery versions here), ahead of customer deliveries starting in Spring. This has prompted us to take a closer look at how it compares to the Rivian R1T – the first all-electric pickup in production (in the ramp-up phase) and delivered to customers.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is a full-size, mainstream pickup. It’s basically an electric version of the F-150, while the Rivian R1T is a smaller, narrower vehicle with a shorter bed, envisioned for adventures, off-roading, a little bit of performance and it sits in the premium segment.

According to InsideEVs‘ Tom Moloughney, who closely analyzed both vehicles, there is not really a direct trim level of the Ford F-150 Lightning that would be perfect for the comparison with the R1T, but we could start with the Lariat trim, with an eye on the Platinum (interior-wise at least).

For the comparison, we selected the Lariat trim with the Extended Range Battery. We estimate that it might have some 145 kWh of battery capacity for an expected 300 miles (483 km) of EPA range. Rivian says that the R1T has a 135 kWh battery and it already has an EPA range rating of 314 miles (505 km).

In other words, the range should be comparable. It also seems reasonable that the larger Ford F-150 Lightning has a higher battery capacity (assuming the numbers are correct).

Both vehicles are all-wheel-drive. However, the Ford F-150 Lightning has two permanent magnet electric motors (one per axle), while Rivian R1T has four asynchronous motors (one per wheel for full torque vectoring).

Power output is substantially higher in Rivian R1T, which also should accelerate quicker (0-60 mph in 3 seconds), compared to the mid-4 second target for the Ford F-150 Lightning.

In terms of charging, the Ford F-150 Lightning has a 19.2 kW onboard charger, while Rivian R1T is 11.5 kW. It’s a small advantage, but we guess that there may be some applications, in which having 19.2 kW will be crucial.

The DC fast charging is uncharted territory in both cases. It’s said that the Ford F-150 Lightning will go as high as 150 kW, while the Rivian R1T should go up to 210 kW. Without a proper test and full charging curve, we can’t really say which one will be replenishing range faster in a typical 20-80% state-of-charge (SOC) window. The brief info provided by the manufacturers suggests that Rivian will be charged faster.

If we take a look at the weight of both pickups, the Ford F-150 Lightning ER turns out to be slightly lighter, that’s a surprise considering that it’s expected to have a bigger battery and is slightly larger. The use of aluminum probably helps a lot. Rivian also has four electric motors, which probably increase weight compared to two.

Tow ratings appear to be similar, a little higher for Rivian R1T, but remember, towing can cut the range in half pretty easily.

Interesting is the price comparison, as the Lariat ER starts at a noticeably higher point than the Rivian R1T.

Among things that are difficult to measure, the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Mega Power Frunk appears to be not only larger but also has a wider opening.

On the other hand, Rivian R1T has a unique gear tunnel.

Ford equips its vehicle with multiple power outlets, with a total output of up to 9.6 kW and intends to sell also a bi-directional charging station that can power the house.

Rivian also adds some cool features, like power outlets or an air compressor. Standard and optional equipment need to be checked individually and were not part of this comparison.

The comparison of the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T is quite interesting, especially price-wise the R1T is simply very competitive (the same base price as the Lariat SR with a lower range), despite targeting the premium segment.

We would not be surprised if Rivian increases the price in the future. Especially since Ford’s eligibility for $7,500 federal tax credit is coming to an end (the phase-out is expected to start later this year).

Ford, of course, has a less expensive Extended Range Battery version in Pro trim, but at least for now, it appears that the company discourages the public from buying it (the offer is only for fleet customers).

Anyway, it’s the year 2022 and we have the first-ever opportunity to compare electric pickup trucks, as they finally were introduced on the market.

