Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices edge up; Dogecoin rebounds after heavy losses – Forkast News

Jeffrey Morgan
Bitcoin and Ether traded higher Friday morning in Asia, along with nearly all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin led the gains with a rise of nearly 4.5%, followed by Cardano and XRP. BNB edged lower.
