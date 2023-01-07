Fanatics Selling Its 60% Stake in Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital: Report – Yahoo Finance

Sports apparel and memorabilia firm Fanatics is selling its 60% stake in sports-focused NFT company Candy Digital to a group led by Galaxy Digital, according to a report from CNBC, citing an internal email obtained by the network.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, according to CNBC.

But Fanatics’ CEO Michael Rubin wrote in the internal email that “Divesting our ownership stake at this time allowed us to ensure investors were able to recoup most of their investment via cash or additional shares in Fanatics – a favorable outcome for investors, especially in an imploding NFT market that has seen precipitous drops in both transaction volumes and prices for standalone NFTs.”

Galaxy Digital set up Candy Digital along with entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk and Fanatics in the middle of 2021 during a booming period for the sports NFT market. In Oct. 2021, Candy Digital raised $100 million in a Series A funding round at a $1.5 billion valuation.

Neither Fanatics nor Candy Digital immediately responded to a request for comment.

Genesis Global Trading Inc. has been feeling the heat of the crypto crash that has been plaguing the industry over the past several months. The firm announced today that it was laying off 30% of its workforce, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

From removable abstract wall murals to unique chinoiserie patterns, these are the best wallpapers you can buy online. Wallpaper, a decorative element that can be utterly transformative, is worth considering for anyone looking to make a change. To make matters even easier, we chatted with designer Mally Skok, who gave us a breakdown of the best wallpapers available.

(Bloomberg) — Fanatics Inc. has sold most of its stake in the digital-collectibles company Candy Digital amid turbulent times for nonfungible tokens.Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 20

A tender offer at that valuation would make OpenAI one of the most valuable startups in the U.S., bucking a tech retrenchment.

(Reuters) -Bed Bath & Beyond Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection in coming weeks, people familiar with the matter said, following poor sales and an inability to compete with large online and big-box retailers. The U.S. home goods retailer is considering skipping debt payments due Feb. 1, one of the sources said, a typical move distressed companies on the verge of bankruptcy take to conserve cash. Shares of the retailer, once a category killer in products like small appliances and bed sheets, ended down 30% on Thursday at $1.69 after the company said it expected to report a significant third-quarter loss and that there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

(Bloomberg) — Early last year, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US was setting its sights on a vast pool of money: individual retirement accounts, or IRAs. Most Read from BloombergWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarUkraine Latest: US, Germany Sending Armored Vehicles, PatriotsUS and Germany to Send Ukraine Armored Vehicles in Major Arms UpgradeWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker

It’s no secret that the tech sector took a pounding in last year’s bearish market. In fact, the tech-heavy NASDAQ index lost more than 33% during 2022, leading the way in the market decline. But savvy investors have long bet that what goes down must come back up. Daniel Ives, Wedbush’s well-known tech bull, sees reasons for hope in the tech sector in 2023. In fact, he sees the sector making a significant bounce, and, at least in part, he credits the current downturn for setting up that possibili

As CES 2023 draws to a close this weekend much of the attention in the chip world was lauded on companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Nvidia Corp. but a lower profile chip maker appears better positioned coming out of the convention.

“The idea in your head that you can quietly hide in your ivory tower and that this will all just magically go away, or that this is someone else’s problem, is pure fantasy,” Cameron Winklevoss wrote to former friend Barry Silbert.

Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

The Chinese billionaire entrepreneur is taking a step further away from the business empire he created decades ago.

Macy's will be closing four locations in four states, a Macy's spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business on Thursday. The news was first reported by Axios.

GE HealthCare Technologies is currently being valued at a discount to its peers, not surprising since it just started trading this past week. But for GE investors, the combination of GE HeathCare and the rest of GE is already a plus.

The disgraced crypto founder, once worth $26.5 billion, said he only has $100,000 in his bank account.

(Bloomberg) — One of Cathie Wood’s funds sold virtually all of its shares in Silvergate Capital Corp. after the cryptocurrency-focused bank announced that it was forced to sell assets at a steep loss as customers pulled out most of their deposits during the fourth quarter.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Hav

The electric-vehicle leader has been hammered by China lockdowns, a possible recession, and CEO Musk’s antics at Twitter. But the company has real strengths and cheap shares.

Stocks of all the oil giants did very nicely in 2022. But investors valued the two U.S. giants more highly than their U.K. counterparts. The reason may lie in how the companies are transitioning to renewable energy.

Apart from the distribution hike, Enterprise Products (EPD) is also repurchasing shares for returning capital to unit holders.

AbbVie Inc. lowered its outlook for the quarter and year late Friday for research and development expenses and milestone payments to partners.

The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

source