Justin Timberlake movies (where to stream) – Hidden Remote

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Timberlake attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Hailing all the way from Memphis, Tennessee is none other than the uber-talented star, Justin Timberlake!

Timberlake became a worldwide phenomenon for his wonderful singing voice and dancing skills, both of which landed him a spot as the lead for the legendary boy band, NSYNC. But singing and dancing aren’t the only talents this individual specializes in. In fact, we would even argue that it’s his acting talent that made Timberlake a force to be reckoned with in every single capacity, as his roles in various titles garnered critical acclaim and a couple of awards in esteemed categories.

It’s high time we give Justin Timberlake his props for being a triple threat. What better way to start than to watch his best acting performances in his very best films?

Read on to learn all about Justin Timberlake’s best movies, as well as where you can stream every second!

The 2000 Disney title, Model Behavior, was Justin Timberlake’s very first film feature.

In this classic film, Timberlake starred as Jason Sharp, an attractive fellow who makes everyone’s hearts flutter not only because of his good looks but also because of his down-to-earth personality. (Need a memory jog? Check out Model Behavior‘s promotional teaser!)

Unfortunately, Model Behavior isn’t available to stream but there are many other titles you can watch on some of your favorite streaming services.

Here are the best Justin Timberlake films to stream:

The 2021 film, Palmer, is Timberlake’s latest film feature.

In the Apple TV+ film, the Tennessee native stars as Eddie Palmer, an ex-convict struggling to reintegrate into society. Upon his long-awaited release, he meets diverse individuals who help him see life in a new, unique way. Because of this, he has a little more hope for his future and sets out to leave his crime-stained past in the distance.

See the official trailer for Palmer below.

Of course, Palmer isn’t the last film you’ll see Justin Timberlake, as he is set to star in Reptile, an upcoming thriller starring the likes of Benicio del Toro, Frances Fisher, and Senior Year star Alicia Silverstone. But while we wait for this film’s release, be sure to stream all these amazing titles featuring the triple threat that is Justin Timberlake.

Build your custom FanSided TV email newsletter with news and analysis on All Television and all your favorite sports teams, TV shows, and more.

Your favorite teams, topics, and players all on your favorite mobile devices.

© 2023 Minute Media – All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

source