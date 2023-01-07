Apple Card Offering Free One-Year WSJ Subscription as Sign-Up … – MacRumors

As a sign-up bonus, customers who open an Apple Card account between December 13 and January 31 via the apple.co/wsj promotional page and subscribe to The Wall Street Journal Digital for one year via subscribe.wsj.com/applecard will receive $55 Daily Cash to offset the full cost of the subscription and sales tax, according to Apple.



Customers must subscribe to The Wall Street Journal Digital within 60 days of the Apple Card account being opened in order to qualify for the $55 Daily Cash, which will be reflected on their Apple Cash balance after the transaction has posted to the account. The subscription plan automatically renews for $38.99 per month after the first year’s promotional price until cancelled, so make sure to set a reminder to cancel if necessary.

Launched in 2019, the Apple Card remains available in the U.S. only. Apple’s credit card can be managed completely through the Wallet app on the iPhone, with a physical version available for use at stores that do not accept contactless payments. The card has no fees beyond interest and offers up to 3% cashback in the form of Daily Cash.

