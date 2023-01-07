Nothing Phone (1) 128GB now available in Malaysia for RM1,499 … – SoyaCincau.com

If you’re still interested in the Nothing Phone (1) but don’t want to spend more than RM2,000, you’re in luck. Nothing has finally released its lower 128GB storage variant in Malaysia and it can be yours for less than RM1,500.

According to authorised retailer DirectD, the Nothing Phone (1) with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at RM1,499 in Malaysia. That’s RM900 cheaper than the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model at the time of launch.

If 128GB isn’t enough, the higher 256GB storage options are now offered with a hefty RM400 discount. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is now going for RM1,999 while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version is going for RM2,299. On top of that, they are also offering a 10% discount for the Nothing Ear(stick), and you can get it for RM422 instead of RM469.

If you’re interested, you can purchase the Nothing Phone (1) from DirectD and TMT. Alternatively, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is also available on the official store on Shopee but you’ll need to apply the RM400 discount voucher.

The Phone (1) is Nothing’s first-ever smartphone and it stands out for its semi-transparent back design that comes with fancy LED illumination. Upfront, it has a 6.55″ Full HD+ 120Hz OLED display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor.

For taking pictures, it gets two 50MP cameras at the rear which consist of a Sony IMX766 sensor for its main camera and a Samsung JN1 sensor for its ultra-wide-angle shooter. For selfies, the device gets a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera that sits in a tiny punch-hole in the top left corner of the screen.

The Nothing Phone (1) supports 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. It also gets dual-stereo speakers and wireless charging, which can be used to charge other devices at 5W. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery and it supports 33W wired charging via USB-C.

Out of the box, it runs on Android 12 with Nothing OS skin on top. The latest Android 13 update is expected to be rolled out to Phone (1) early next year and they have recently released Nothing OS 1.5 as a beta. You can check out our first impressions of the Nothing Phone (1) below:

