Dogecoin Co-Founder Shares Update On Kabosu: 'Going On Walks … – Benzinga

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-founder Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has shared an update on Kabosu, the canine behind popular doge meme cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: Markus told his Twitter followers that “kabosu is doing better and going on walks and eating again.”

kabosu is doing better and going on walks and eating again, damar hamlin is showing signs of improvement, and jeremy renner seems to be recovering, so there’s some good news

Markus added, “Damar Hamlin is showing signs of improvement, and Jeremy Renner seems to be recovering, so there’s some good news.”

Kabosu has achieved a “phenomenal” comeback after presenting an alarming state on Christmas Eve.

Atsuko Sato, the canine's guardian, disclosed that the Shiba Inu was afflicted by chronic lymphoma leukemia (cancer) and acute cholangiohepatitis, which is an inflammation that hits the liver and biliary tracts.

As per the Instagram post of Sato last week, Kabosu has entirely recovered from her medical condition and is relishing poultry tenders as well as guzzling plenty of water.

Last week, Markus called the Kabosu Inu KABOSU/USD meme project "scum."

Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $0.07, up 1.80% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

