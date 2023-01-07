Mars, Michaelian Set for Full Season in KohR Mustang GT4 … – Sportscar365

16-year-old rising star set for first full season campaign in KohR Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4…

by

Photo: Chris Dumond/IMSA

Luca Mars is set for his first full season campaign in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, with the 16-year-old confirmed alongside Bob Michaelian in KohR Motorsports’ Ford Mustang GT4.

Mars, who made his series debut at Sebring International Raceway last year due to age restrictions, will be taking in his first IMSA-sanctioned race at Daytona International Speedway later this month in the season-opening BMW Endurance Challenge.

While Mars hasn’t competed at Daytona in the Mustang, he did turn his first laps with KohR last year there and returned alongside his new co-driver with the team to test recently for 2023.

Mars took part in the majority of the 2022 Pilot Challenge season, splitting driving duties with Billy Johnson and Nate Stacy.

“I’m super excited to get back to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge racing at Daytona,” Mars said. “Also pumped to be returning with KohR Motorsports in the Mustang GT4 and to be driving with Bob Michaelin.

“We did some testing there earlier this month and we were really quick so I’m excited to see how this race goes.”

Team principal Dean Martin added: “I am looking forward to 2023. The speed and growth that Luca showed in 2022 was incredible.

“In 2023 he is going to get a chance to be a finishing driver with Bob Michaelian as his starting driver.

“We’re going into 2023 as another ‘development year’ with Luca. Our primary focus will be on Luca’s racecar development and feedback, but also giving him the experience as a finishing driver who will be driving against some of the best pro drivers in the U.S.”

John Dagys is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Sportscar365. Dagys spent eight years as a motorsports correspondent for FOXSports.com and SPEED Channel and has contributed to numerous other motorsports publications worldwide. Contact John

Jesse Lazare, Alex Filsinger confirmed as co-drivers for Canadian squad’s return to IMSA competition…

New Jersey-based squad expands into two-car full season TCR class effort…

Todd Coleman Racing to make Michelin Pilot Challenge debut with Aston Martin Vantage GT4…

Former Hyundai TCR squad Van der Steur Racing moves up to GS with Aston…

Copyright ©2023 John Dagys Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

source