21 smartphones running the latest version of Android out of the box – Gadgets Now

21 smartphones running the latest version of Android out of the box...

Heena Gupta14 Apr, 2022, 08:44AM IST

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G boasts a 6.7-inch LTPO display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. The smartphone runs Android 12 operating system and it sports a 48MP main camera and a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and is powered by a 5nm-based chipset consisting of 8 cores at up to 2.4GHz. The smartphone sports a 50MP main camera and it runs Android 12 operating system. The smartphone packs a 6000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Realme launched its flagship smartphone — Realme GT 2 Pro in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and it runs Android 12 operating system. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display and sports a triple camera setup at the back. Real,e GT 2 Pro is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme 9 4G sports a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and sports a 108MP triple rear camera. The smartphone runs Android 12 and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ display and runs Android 12 operating system topped with Samsung’s own layer of One UI 4.1. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The 5G-enabled smartphone comes in two storage options — 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone comes with a water-resistant design and is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 25w fast charging support.

The mid-range Samsung smartphone is powered by Exynos 1280 processor coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone runs Android 12 operating system and it sports a 64MP quad-rear camera setup. The smartphone comes with a water-resistant design and houses a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ display and runs Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own layer of One UI 4.1. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1280 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone sports quad-rear camera setup and it packs a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Realme 9 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset coupled with 6GB/8GB of RAM. It runs Android 12 operating system and it sports a 6.6-inch full HD+ LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone offer 64MP main camera and it houses a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge support.

Running Android 12, Vivo T1 5G sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main sensor and it houses a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Running Android 12, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and sports a 50MP main camera. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, the smartphone comes with a 5-layer liquid cooling system. iQoo Z6 5G packs an FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for virtual RAM. It runs Android 12 operating system and features a 50MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.The smartphone features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and runs Android 12 operating system. The smartphone comes equipped with a 108MP main camera and comes with S Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The smartphone sports a 50MP main camera and it packs 4,500 mAh battery with 45W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ runs Android 12 operating system and it sports a 50MP main camera. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the smartphone houses a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging speed. It features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and it runs Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The smartphone comes with an optical fingerprint sensor and has an IP68 rating which makes it water-resistant.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G runs Android 12 operating system and it features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and it sports a triple rear camera with 50MP main sensor. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 60W SuperDart fast-charging support.

Vivo V23 comes equipped with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. Running Android 12, the smartphone houses a 4,200 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V23 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and runs Android 12 operating system. The smartphone is backed by a 4,300 mAh battery and it comes with 44W fast charging support. The handset sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ display and 108MP main camera.

iQoo 9 runs Android 12 operating system and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. The smartphone features a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and houses a 4,350 mAh battery with 120W FlashCharge fast-charging support. The smartphone comes with a 48MP triple rear camera with gimbal support.

iQoo 9 Pro is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM. The smartphone packs 256GB internal storage. The flagship smartphone runs Android 12 operating system topped with the company’s own Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display and houses a 4700 mAh battery with 120W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The smartphone features a 50MP triple rear camera.

iQoo 9 SE comes with a 6.62-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The smartphone offers 256GB internal storage. Running Android 12, the smartphone features a triple rear camera and is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

