IPhone 14 Launch date: Big setback for Apple fans! – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
A concerning development may lead to postponement of the iPhone 14 launch date for this year. As per reports, the Apple suppliers in China are behind schedule on the development of at least one of the iPhone 14 model due the strict COVID-19 lockdowns. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has urged the suppliers to speed up the process, there is a rising concern that this might cause a delay in the launch of the smartphone as manufacturing timelines can be impacted. It remains to be seen how Apple handles this situation. Also read: iPhone 14 leak reveals the MAIN reason why the Apple phone will cost you more; but is it Worth it?
According to the latest reports by Nikkei Asia, an executive with an Apple supplier said, “It is challenging to make up for the lost time. … Apple and its suppliers are working around the clock to speed up development”. The executive also told Nikkei that the speed of the reopening process has been “rather slow”.
There are three key suppliers for the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup for Apple – Foxconn, Pegatron and Luxshare Precision Industry. The reports by Nikkei suggest that the iPhone assembly plants of Pegatron located in Shanghai and Kunshan went on hiatus due to the lockdowns. While the Shanghai plant received permission to resume operations under closed-loop management, the speed of the reopening has not been up to the expectations due to the restrictions. According to unnamed sources who spoke to Nikkei, the suddenness of the month-long lockdowns and strict containment measures in Apple’s manufacturing hubs caught the company off guard.
It appears that earlier Apple believed that the situation would be handled easily as things looked under control and the suppliers were used to functioning amid strict COVID-19 guidelines. However, following the lockdowns and reopening delays, it is being feared that the eventual impact would fall on the manufacturing schedule and eventually on the iPhone 14 launch dates. Also read: iPhone 14 Max – a bigger display at a cheaper rate
“The operation of the entire supply chain in China has not yet returned to normal despite the openings of Shanghai and its neighboring regions … It is understandable that this would “not only affect the production but also new product development. It would take at least one to two more months for the supply chain to recover”, Chiu Shih-fang, a veteran supply chain analyst with the Taiwan Institute for Economic Research told Nikkei.
Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71653535976698
IPhone 14 Launch date: Big setback for Apple fans! – HT Tech
Copyright © HT Media Limited