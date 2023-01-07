Jio offering a free Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans – India TV News

Reliance Jio Postpaid users will not get the chance to experience a free Netflix Mobile Plan subscription on selected plans. The postpaid plan will provide Netflix movies and TV shows access for free on the smartphone.
The Jio postpaid plans will offer a number of benefits to the users, including paid OTT apps with no added cost. These subscriptions further include Amazon Prime Membership, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Jio Prime benefits along with Netflix Mobile subscription.
How to enjoy the OTT on the Jio network?
Users can experience a number of movies and TV shows ranging from Bollywood to Hollywood and even some regional special keys as well. Here are the Jii Postpaid Plus plans where the platform could be used:
Jio Postpaid plans with free Netflix subscription
Jio Rs 399: This plan provides total data of 75GB per month and after that, Rs 10 per GB will be charged. The plan has unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day and a free subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.
Jio Rs. 599: This plan offers 100GB of Data, thereafter Rs. 10/GB and also has a Data Rollover of 200GB. It offers unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day and an additional Jio sim card under the family plan. And as mentioned- the free subscription to Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime.
Jio Rs. 799: The plan offers 150GB of data and after that Rs. 10/GB will be charged. This plan will give a rollover data of 200GB and further 2 additional Jio SIMs under the family plan. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS/day. And free mobile subscriptions to Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime.
Jio Rs. 999: The plan offers a total of 200GB of data, when exhausted it will charge Rs. 10/1GB. The plan comes with 3 Jio sims under the family plan along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the subscription to Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime.
Jio Rs. 1,499: The postpaid plan from Jio includes 300 GB of data, thereafter Rs 10 per GB and data rollover of 500GB. With a subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar it also gives some offers on international calls in selected cities and yes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for Indian networks.
Latest Technology News
Top News
Kanjhawala death case: 7th person surrenders, 6 held so far; more CCTV footage emerges
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman calls Tina a ‘tease’ for behaviour with Shalin
IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Pacers, top order in focus as India eye series win against Sri Lanka
Related Technology News
Google rolling out new split-screen look to Android Auto
Google working on cross-device notifications feature: Know how it works
Google Maps navigation now works without handset on Wear OS: Know-more
CES 2023 not allowing Russian companies to display any tech products: Know-why?
How to connect WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right?
Latest News
Gianluca Vialli, former Italy striker passes away at 58
Chhatriwali trailer out: Rakul Preet Singh attempts to shatter the stigma surrounding sex education
AAP reacts sharply after Delhi L-G includes Congress councillor in Haj committee, terms it ‘illegal’
Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra: Follow shoe trends for winter season inspired by Bollywood
© 2009-2023 Independent News Service. All rights reserved.
Legends of Aap Ki Adalat: Rajat Sharma shares hilarious anecdote from Lalu Yadav episode
Fatafat 50: Non-Stop Superfast | Top 50 News Today | December 30, 2022
Super 100: Top 100 News Of The Day | News in Hindi | Top 100 News| December 30, 2022
20 Second 20 Shehar 20 Khabar | Top 20 News Today | December 30, 2022
BJP Praises PM Modi to carry on with his official engagements, Calls him Karmayogi
Auto Expo 2023: Dates, Venue, Ticket prices – All you need to know
AutoExpo 2023: From Maruti Suzuki Jimny to KIA EV9 – Here’s what to watch out for
Luxury bike segment set for some more spice in 2023! 3 top motorcycles to debut in India
Lexus to showcase its SUV RX 450hl at AutoExpo 2023, Know more about the premiere car
From SUVs to electric cars to luxury cars, 10 exciting new launches in India for January 2023
Kanjhawala death case: 7th person surrenders, 6 held so far; more CCTV footage emerges
Joshimath shrinking UPDATE: CM Dhami orders urgent measures at high-level meeting | Top Points
India to host virtual summit to flag challenges facing countries of global South
Wells Fargo sacks employee accused of ‘urinating’ on co-passenger in Air India flight
Ram temple trust’s general secy says deity to be installed at sanctum sanctorum on Jan 14, 2024
Bigg Boss 16 Shukravaar Ka Vaar LIVE Updates: Salman calls Tina a ‘tease’ for behaviour with Shalin
Manoj Muntashir: Yogi Adityanath showed courage, met stakeholders despite Boycott Bollywood trend
Rajinikanth’s Jailer will have a cameo from Mohanlal, Malayalam superstar will play THIS role
Akshay Kumar’s Gorkha shelved after actor’s fallout with Aanand L Rai? Here’s the truth
Taaza Khabar Review: Bhuvan Bam is sincere in predictable Disney+Hotstar show about underdogs
Russia shells Ukrainian city hours after announcing temporary ceasefire: Report
‘We’ve to do everything to help Ukrainians:’ US President Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine war: Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire over Russian Orthodox Christmas holiday
What is driving economic deterioration, hitting a new low in Syria? EXPLAINER
8 members, including 5 children of family found shot dead in Utah home in US; probe on
IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Pacers, top order in focus as India eye series win against Sri Lanka
WTC 2023 Standings: NZ vs PAK match ends in draw, Here are World Test Championship final scenarios
PAK vs NZ: Sarfaraz smashes first ton after his comeback, leads Pakistan to draw with New Zealand
Team in rebuilding phase for next T20 World Cup, youngsters to get support from management: Dravid
IND vs SL, 3rd T20I: Weather Report – What role will weather play in India vs Sri Lanka match?
Goldman Sachs Report: Real-world asset Gold will outshine virtual-world asset Bitcoin | Here’s why
Global Investor Summit: CM Yogi Adityanath invites entrepreneurs & industrialists to visit UP
Delhi’s ‘power demand’ highest in 3-years amid chilly winter season | KNOW DETAILS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella meets PM Modi, lauds India’s digital transformation & economic growth
Can rent rates really cover 100% of my EMIs? Explained
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shoot in Mumbai, wears her infectious smile
Yogi Adityanath meets Bollywood stakeholders in Mumbai, seeks investment for UP film city
Janhvi Kapoor, Tamannaah, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon: Who are Bollywood actresses dating?
Jannat Zubair, Anushka Sen, Avneet Kaur and others: Most followed TV actresses on Instagram
Deepika Padukone Birthday: Cannes jury to FIFA World Cup representative, her biggest achievements
Eating two eggs daily in winter prevents Vitamin D and B12 deficiency. Know health benefits
New & highly-contagious ‘Kraken’ Covid variant is the ‘most transmissible,’ warns WHO
Calorie control with hormonal balance is the funda for weight loss; says fitness coach Yash Thakur
Nasal swab can provide early warning of emerging viruses? Here’s what the research says
Know how Yoga can give you relief from joint pain this winter
Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Parineeti Chopra: Follow shoe trends for winter season inspired by Bollywood
5 Kitchen hacks that will save the dish if you accidentally add too much salt
DYK wearing nail polish for weeks can be damaging? Here are 7 habits you should immediately leave
Want to avoid winter chill? Escape to these 5 locations in India
Want toned legs like Disha Patani? Don’t skip these 5 exercises
Google rolling out new split-screen look to Android Auto
Google working on cross-device notifications feature: Know how it works
Google Maps navigation now works without handset on Wear OS: Know-more
CES 2023 not allowing Russian companies to display any tech products: Know-why?
How to connect WhatsApp via proxy servers if denied the right?
Jio offering a free Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans – India TV News
Reliance Jio Postpaid users will not get the chance to experience a free Netflix Mobile Plan subscription on selected plans. The postpaid plan will provide Netflix movies and TV shows access for free on the smartphone.