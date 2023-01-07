SoFlo Has Fulfilled Our Army Green Hummer EV Truck Fantasies – Muscle Cars and Trucks



Email address:

Don’t worry, we don’t spam. At all, ever.

Hot

Trending

Trending

Trending

Trending

Hot

Trending

Trending

Trending Hot

Trending

Trending

Trending

Trending

Hot

Hot

Trending

Trending

Hot





Earlier this month, a green metallic Hummer EV truck was sighted on the road. The color was considered exclusive on the SUV Edition 1, which is coming in 2023. Our hopes got up for a few minutes at how slick the electric truck looked with the green paint job. But those hopes were quickly doused as it was revealed that the truck with the military green wrap is intended for use by GM Defense, not something that we could someday see on the production models. However, SoFlo Jeeps (Apocalypse Manufacturing) is here to fulfill those green Hummer truck dreams.

Visually, the SoFlow Strikeforce resembles an armored vehicle thanks to its coated Army Green exterior; a three-part epoxy fused with Kevlar fibers. Tough stuff. The roof, fenders, and bumpers were all given a black coating, which adds a nice contrast to the Army Green. Providing the rugged exterior with the tough coating is brilliant as it’ll ensure the Hummer EV pickup can stay protected against rocks, scratches, branches, and other debris. No one wants to damage a truck that costs over $100,000. Though, we’re pretty sure it won’t protect much against bullets and missiles.



The SoFlo Strikeforce Hummer EV also has some new treads. The bronze 20-inch wheels are one-piece aluminum XD units mounted on 38×15.5R20 Milestar Patagonia M/T tires. However, SoFlo didn’t stop there and decided to bravely tinker with the suspension, fabricating a 4-inch lift for the massive truck. The company recounts that the difficult part was recalibrating the electronic ride control to maintain all factory functionality. Also, Crab Walk is still fully capable despite the lift.

SoFlo didn’t stop on the exterior of the Hummer EV as they added marine grade, weatherproof material to the seats, headrests, dashboard, door panels, and armrests. SoFlo has more Strikeforce builds in the works, and future builds will reportedly have a windshield guard, a slatback top over the bed, and a push bar over the grille. As for the price, the starting point is $199,999.



Zac’s love for cars started at a young age, after seeing the popular Eleanor from Gone In 60 Seconds. From there, fascination and enthusiasm blossomed and to this day the Ford Mustang remains a favorite. His first job started out detailing cars, but also provided the opportunity to work on restoration including an 1968 Ford Mustang, Ford Firebird, and a C3 Corvette, though he left that job before further work and experience could be had. From there, he was a detailer at a car dealership before quitting that job to try and finish college.

Much of his free time while studying was spent watching YouTube videos regarding new cars, or off-roading. 4WD247 is a personal favorite channel which rekindled a dying flame in car enthusiasm, now tailored towards trucks and SUVs and the fun that can be had building up an overlanding rig, and going on adventures, though, that chapter remains unwritten for the time being.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Heck yeah, sign me up for the daily MC&T 10-Second Newsletter!





Post Comment

Δ document.getElementById(“ak_js_1”).setAttribute(“value”,(new Date()).getTime());

Never miss out on American muscle cars, trucks, and SUV news!

Get your updates from our daily 10-second email newsletter

Email address:

Don’t worry, we don’t spam. At all, ever.

See more

We’re Wondering How WTF Mode Performs On A Set Of Federals

The Range Is Impressive For A 9,000 Pound Truck

The “Super Truck” Would Have Been Compromised In Various Ways

Tapping Into The History Behind The Hummer Nameplate

Trending

SOON YOU’LL BE ABLE TO MONOCHROME YOUR C8 CORVETTE Z06 ORDER Though Next Order Cycle Won’t Be Until February

Though Next Order Cycle Won’t Be Until February

Trending

1965 FORD MUSTANG BUILT BY A BAJA TRUCK RACER IS FOR SALE Not Your Average Restoration

Not Your Average Restoration

Trending

FORD CONTINUES TO BATTLE ITS MAVERICK BACKLOG Several Trim Levels Were Ordered Beyond Capacity

Several Trim Levels Were Ordered Beyond Capacity

Trending

2023 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE DROPS THE HEMI V8 The 4xe Hybrid Is Now The Premium Powertrain

The 4xe Hybrid Is Now The Premium Powertrain

Hot

by Manoli Katakis December 15, 2022, 3:14 pm

Hot

by Manoli Katakis December 13, 2022, 6:51 pm

Hot

by Zac Quinn December 19, 2022, 1:44 am

Hot

by Zac Quinn December 1, 2022, 7:39 pm

Never miss out on American muscle cars, trucks, and SUV news!

Email address:

Leave this field empty if you’re human:

Email address:

Don’t worry, we don’t spam. At all, ever.

We live in a great time for vehicle performance, and Muscle Cars and Trucks is your source for performance car and truck news brought to you by three automotive media industry veterans.

Learn more…

Never miss out on American muscle cars, trucks, and SUV news!

Email address:

Leave this field empty if you’re human:

Email address:

Don’t worry, we don’t spam. At all, ever.

© 2022 Tri-Power Media, LLC

Subscribe NOW and never miss out on the latest news on American muscle cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Email address: (function(){window.mc4wp=window.mc4wp||{listeners:[],forms:{on:function(evt,cb){window.mc4wp.listeners.push({event:evt,callback:cb});}}}})(); Leave this field empty if you’re human: Don’t worry, we don’t spam. At all, ever.

Email address:

Don’t worry, we don’t spam. At all, ever.

source