Nothing Phone (1) next sale date revealed on Flipkart: Check price … – BGR India

Nothing Phone 1 glows up when you get a call or a notification.
Nothing Phone 1 first sale was conducted earlier this week on July 21. Currently, the phone is out of stock on Flipkart. The next sale for the Nothing Phone (1) will happen on July 30 on Flipkart at 12 PM. The phone went out of stock on the first day of sale. Also Read – Year Ender 2022: Top smartphones with innovative designs launched this year
Nothing Phone (1) will not be following the open sale system for now. Initially, it had started an invite system for the pre-orders. The buyers were allowed to purchase the phone from July 12 (day of the launch) to July 18. Then the sale was opened for everyone. Also Read – Flipkart Year End Sale is now live: Best deals on Poco C31, iPhone 13, Vivo T1 44W and more
Nothing had announced introductory prices for the first sale of the device where the 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage sold at Rs 31,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB variant sold with a price tag of Rs 34,999 and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant sold at a price of Rs 37,999. While the pricing is the same on Flipkart’s listing, it may revert to the original tags soon. Also Read – Nothing Phone (1) is now getting the Android 13 Open Beta update
Nothing Phone (1) was launched at a price of Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage phone is available at Rs 35,999. The 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage will sell with a price tag of Rs 38,999.
In terms of offers, Flipkart’s banner for the sale shows that the company will continue to offer a Rs 2,000 discount to HDFC Credit Card users and on HDFC EMIs as well. This can bring down the effective starting price to Rs 30,999 assuming that the prices will be increased for the second sale.
The Nothing Phone 1 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor which gets 5G and wireless charging. The phone als gets UFS 3.1 storage for a snappy user experience. The device features a dual camera setup with two 50-megapixel camera lens. The primary lens is a Sony IMX766 sensor.
The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch OLED display that gets FullHD+ resolution. Both the front and back of the phone uses Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Nothing Phone (1) supports up to 120Hz of refresh rate.
Nothing Phone (1) uses a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. There won’t be any charging brick in the Nothing Phone (1) box. The buyers will have to pay Rs 1,500 to get a 45W charging brick.
