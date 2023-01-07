Home Latest News Android’s December update features include accessible reading mode and sharable car keys...

Android’s December update features include accessible reading mode and sharable car keys – TechCrunch

By
Aabha Sharma
-

Google is rolling out its Android feature updates for December across phones, watches and Google TV. These updates include an accessible reader mode, a new YouTube Search widget, shareable digital car keys, new action tiles for Wear OS and some holiday special features.
Here’s a roundup of everything Google is rolling out.

3. Reading mode

Image Credits: Google

Image Credits: Google

4. YouTube Search widgets

Image Credits: Google

Image Credits: Google

Google Tiles

Google Tiles. Image Credits: Google

Google Tiles. Image Credits: Google
For enabling new features in individual apps like Google TV and Gboard, you will need to update those apps to their latest version.

source

Previous articleWhat's Going On With Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock … – Investing.com UK
Next articleBNB token Update: Binance Drops This BNB Token Data – CoinGape
Aabha Sharma

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR