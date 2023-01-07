Android’s December update features include accessible reading mode and sharable car keys – TechCrunch

Google is rolling out its Android feature updates for December across phones, watches and Google TV. These updates include an accessible reader mode, a new YouTube Search widget, shareable digital car keys, new action tiles for Wear OS and some holiday special features.

Here’s a roundup of everything Google is rolling out.

Image Credits: Google

For enabling new features in individual apps like Google TV and Gboard, you will need to update those apps to their latest version.

