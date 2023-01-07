Kenyans Streaming Netflix, Spotify to Pay 16% VAT Starting January … – Tuko.co.ke

Be the first to get hottest news from our Editor-in-Chief

Kenyans using online services like movie and music streaming will have to part with the increased taxes in 2023.

Service providers such as Netflix and Spotify noted they will introduce the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT).

This followed a move by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) targeting multinational firms and online service providers to increase the tax base.

NSE Extends Suspension of Kenya Airways Shares Trading by 12 Months Effective January 2023

President William Ruto directed the authority to increase tax collection, setting a target of KSh 2.14 for the financial year 2023.

The president said the authority should increase collection to between KSh 4 trillion to KSh 5 trillion.

KRA targeted the growing digital market to increase the tax bracket as it raced to hit Ruto's revenue target.

Online services including e-books, video conferencing and Zoom meetings will also attract 16% VAT.

According to Business Daily, Zoom Video Communications Company applied the VAT as early as September 2022.

Others targeted are the foreign traders benefiting from local firms, which will be required to pay a 15% Withholding Tax.

KRA is expected to implement a raft of new measures set out in the Finance Act 2022, that will see new taxes imposed to consumers and companies.

2022 Finance Act: List of New Taxes that Will Hit Consumers, Companies in January

Among the new taxes are changes to the mobile money transfer charges that were waived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenyans are now incurring an extra cost while transferring money from banks to mobile money wallets.

The transfer of money to M-Pesa, Airtel Money and T-Kash started attracting a 20% excise duty on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) introduced the new charges for bank-to-mobile money transfers after they were waived at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

