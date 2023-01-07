SmarterWorx Bound To Dominate NFT Market In 2023, Together … – The VR Soldier

Markets and auction houses like Sotheby’s have been around for more than 275 years, attesting to the lengthy history of art as a form of investment. Only recently, however, the appreciating value of art was studied in depth, making art an investment option only for a select few.

That’s where SmarterWorx comes, the first blockchain-based platform for investing in fractions of works of art accessible to anyone. This breakthrough gem, together with Solana and Binance coin, is expected to rule the NFT industry by 2023.

A first of its kind, SmarterWorx is a global investment platform that makes blue-chip art accessible to the general public as an investment opportunity. The website democratizes the art industry by offering ownership stakes in multimillion-dollar works of art by some of the world’s most valued artists.

Artwork of any kind that SmartWorx purchases is converted into NFTs and offered for sale on the SmarterWorx Marketplace. You can hold or trade your art shares on any NFT platform in the globe after you have acquired them.

The ARTX token, backed by a portfolio of contemporary art and its digital duplicate, will serve as the platform’s native currency. The funds the project collects through buy and sell taxes, NFT sales, and token burning will be used to continually expand the portfolio, which will further help mitigate the effects of market volatility while fostering a sustainable ecosystem.

The ability to invest in fractional shares, made possible by SmarterWorx, eliminates many of the hassles that come with traditional art ownership, such as securing safekeeping, paying for periodic appraisals, and worrying about the authenticity of a piece. The skilled experts at SmarterWorx will be responsible for researching the artwork’s worth and authenticity, as well as for storing and eventually selling them.

SmarterWorx has started its ICO sale, and the ARTX token is now worth $0.004. The presale strategy is dynamic in nature, meaning that prices will grow at each step to provide early investors the best chance to profit from the project’s debut.





Solana’s potential in the NFT industry

Solana presents a hybrid consensus architecture that combines a revolutionary PoH (Proof of History) algorithm with PoS (Proof of Stake), claiming to compete TradFi payment processors like Visa. Some believe that Solana is the first blockchain project that can scale to meet global demand. On average, Ethereum processes 13 transactions, while Solana can process 65,000 transactions per second.

Solana may have compromised on decentralization for scalability. Still, it has proven to be the most crucial reason for the network’s success since it allows for more users and quicker, cheaper transactions. Its scalability and incredible speed also make Solana the best alternative for minting and producing NFTs.



Binance NFT marketplace

Binance is a popular cryptocurrency exchange and one of the largest centralized NFT Marketplace. Users may buy, sell, and trade digital assets such as video game currency, digital real estate, digital artwork, and more.

The Binance NFT marketplace’s fixed 1% cost on all transactions is lower than that of several other large NFT marketplaces, which makes it one of the most favorable options and also shows the bright future for BNB, Binance’s native coin.

The bottom line

2023 promises to be an excellent year for the NFT market, with major players SmarterWorx, Solana, and Binance Coin set to take the lead. As NFTs gain broader acceptance and traction, these initiatives will undoubtedly be at the forefront of the market, helping shape digital assets’ future.

Learn more about SmarterWorx:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.

© 2022 The VR Soldier

