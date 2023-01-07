Ether Price Chart Shows More Pain May Be Ahead for Token – Bloomberg

“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.

Writer, musician and collaborator Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, better known as The-Dream, takes us on a journey from his days a trumpet player in a high school band to winning Grammy awards with the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé. In this week’s episode, hear how The-Dream started working with some of the biggest artists in music, decided to go independent as a musician, and jumped into the fashion world by enrolling in the Savannah College of Art & Design.

Colonial Delays Restart of Fuel Pipe to New York to Sunday

Mexico City Metro Crash Leaves One Dead, 10 Injured

World Bank to Warn of Global Recession Risk in Economic Outlook

Sri Lanka Forces Banks to Markets, Caps Surplus Liquidity Facility

Charting the Global Economy: Core Inflation in Europe Hits a Record

Inflation Means Big Raises Aren’t Enough for Some Workers

Damar Hamlin’s Toy Drive Gets $85,000 Fantasy Football Boost

Seattle Schools Sue Big Tech Over Youth Mental Health Crisis

Musk Says He Can’t Get Fair Trial in San Francisco, Favors Texas

Billionaire Jack Ma Is Giving Up Control of Ant Group

Santos Sidesteps Lies Saying Congress Isn’t About Personal Life

Age of Virginia Class Shooter Presents Rarity, Legal Hurdle

Jack Ma Is Spotted in Thailand in a Rare Public Appearance

Shiffrin Still Chasing Vonn’s Record as Her Win Streak Ends

Dodgers Cut Pitcher Trevor Bauer After Suspension Reduced

Another World War Is No Longer Unthinkable

One Way the Speaker Fiasco Was Good for Republicans

Thanks for the Tanks, But Send the Abrams and Leopard Too

Silicon Valley Can’t Quit Its Pizza Robot Obsession

Markets: Don’t Look Back

The World’s Love Affair With Japanese Cars Is Souring

Last Year Was Deadliest Year on Record for Police Violence in the US

Economics Leaders Vow to Redouble Efforts to Tackle Harassment

The Kitchen Larder Is Making a Comeback

San Francisco Is in Path of California’s Worst Rainstorm Yet

Vancouver Skyscraper Twists Around Zoning Restrictions

NYC Subway Crime Jumps 30%, Defying Surge in Police Patrols

Extreme Acceleration Is the New Traffic Safety Frontier

‘Spectacular’ Trading Drop Plagues Still-Reeling Crypto Market

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty. Now What? (Podcast)

Digital Currency Group Closes Wealth Division Amid Trouble



Ethereum is down 30% month-to-date after having plunged as much in May, and price action suggests more pain may be in store through year-end. The bearish head-and-shoulders top has a measured objective around the $1,000 area, which is also where the 2018 peak formed. Immediate support lies at $1,300, extending down to the $913 to $1,042 area where two so-called long-legged doji weekly candles formed on the way up.

