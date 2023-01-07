How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Kurt Knutsson explains step-by-step how to clear your phone’s cache
Have you noticed that your Android device is starting to feel sluggish? You are not alone.
This can happen when too much storage space is taken up, and it happens with Android like any other device.
There’s an easy way to fix this problem by clearing the cache from your Android apps and web browsers. (Click here for tips if you have an iPhone)
Here’s how to improve performance on your Android device by clearing its cache. (CyberGuy.com)
Clearing cache from your Android apps will not only help speed up the apps you already have, it will also free up space for you to download more apps. Please note settings may vary depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.
Here’s how to do it for an Android Galaxy:
Here’s how to clear the cache on an Android TCL:
Like any device, web browsers on Androids also become cluttered with cache. Whether you’re using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge, they all will contain stored images and files that are meant to make your browsing experience easier and more personal to you. However, it’s good to clear your cache on these browsers now and then to avoid your Android storage getting too full.
Here’s how to clear your cache on each browser on your Android TCL and Android Galaxy.
How to clear your Chrome cache on your Android
How to clear your Firefox cache on your Android
How to clear your Microsoft Edge cache on your Android
For more of my Android tips, head over to CyberGuy.com and search 'Android' by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist
