Couple Discovers Alien-like Skeleton Hand Appendage on Beach; What Happened Next – News18

The spooky hand belongs to a cetacean, a species of aquatic mammals.

The existence of aliens or extraterrestrial beings has always been a hot topic of debate. Scientists are still searching for answers on whether there is anything called aliens. Many movies and web series have shown these otherworldly beings to be dangerous, having pointy hands and legs, with an oval head structure.

Recently, a couple, enjoying themselves at Brazil’s Ilha Comprida island, encountered a similar incident, when they stumbled upon a bizarre skeleton hand appendage looking like “alien bones” that washed up on the shore.

According to New York Post, Devanir Souza and his girlfriend Leticia Gomes Santiago was taking a romantic walk along the shores of the Ilha Comprida island when they saw the strange hand lying on the sand. The couple filmed the peculiar alien-like skeleton against Leticia’s flip-flops to demarcate its size which was unusually “big.”

“We think it is not human because of the size and amount of bones. What could it possibly be?” Leticia had enquired back then. Soon after, the woman uploaded the recorded clip of the hand on social media to ask for opinions. “We don’t know what animal it is, and if it’s an alien, even worse,” Leticia captioned her post. The New York Post reports several comments in the video.

While one user joked that it could be the iconic extraterrestrial from Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed 1982 film E.T., or may belong to a prehistoric species, another quipped, “Looks like ET’s hand.” “Might as well be a dinosaur bone!” opined a third. However, someone else urged them to take the hand appendage to a biologist, and the couple decided to follow the same.

According to marine biologist, Eric Comin, the spooky hand belongs to a cetacean, a species of aquatic mammals that includes dolphins, porpoises, and whales, which somewhat proves its size. Eric’s judgments were based on first impressions, and he noted that more testing would be required to establish which sea creature the unusual flipper belonged to.

However, the marine biologist stated that he was confident that the skeleton was that of a dolphin. Based solely on the photographs, he concluded that the creature was most likely dead in the water almost 18 months ago.

