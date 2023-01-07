Every STAR WARS Disney+ Series Coming in 2023 – Nerdist

trending topics
Star Wars might take place a long time ago, in a galaxy far far away, but it’ll a big part of Disney+ in 2023. Even though Lucasfilm won’t return to theaters again this year, the franchise has plenty of stories to tell. Which shows and characters will appear on the streaming site during the next 12 months? Here’s every Star Wars series coming in 2023.
Lucasfilm kicked off its 2023 slate early with the second season of its animated series The Bad Batch. The show follows Clone Force 99 as it struggles to survive through the early months of the Empire. The sophomore season will also see the group cross “paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.” We also imagine Wrecker will smash some stuff, and that’s always fun.
Our favorite surrogate dad and his tiny green son are coming back this February for their third season on Disney+. The pair reunited during The Book of Boba Fett, but there won’t be much time for catching up. Danger follows the two everywhere they go, in what continues to be one of the streaming sites best shows.
The High Republic is coming to the screen, just not in the way many fans expected. Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will follow a group of younglings, in what Lucasfilm calls its “first full-length animated Star Wars series created for preschoolers, early grade schoolers, and their families.” The show might be made for litte padawans, but our bet is fans of all ages will want to see the galaxy far, far away during that earlier era.
Forget a galaxy far, far away, season one of Visions showed what Star Wars would look like in the hands of anime studios. Now the animated anthology series is set to return in the spring for a new collection of stories. We expect this year to be even better, but we know it’s going to look amazing.
After making her live-action debut on The Mandalorian, one of Star Wars greatest characters will get her own show in 2023. Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano will continue her search for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn on Disney+. The show will feature many beloved faces from Star Wars Rebels, in what promises to be another important chapter in the former Jedi’s life.
Skeleton Crew (Expected Late 2023)
Jude Law will headline the final Star Wars series of 2023 with the all-new Disney+ show Skeleton Crew. But while the Captain Marvel might be the show’s biggest star, it will focus on his young colleagues. The series will folloa a group of children lost in the galaxy and trying to find their way home. It will take place during the era of the New Republic, putting it alongside the events of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.
And we thought Star Wars 2023 slate was jam-packed.
