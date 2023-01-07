Solana (SOL) Price Fall May Create "Expect Unexpected" Situation – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Solana’s native blockchain token, SOL, completes its second week of decline, having lost a combined 17% in the last 14 days. In addition to the loss in price, SOL also lost support at the important $30.5 level. Now SOL is likely to finally reach the bottom of the corridor where it has been trading since the end of May, and then the fun begins.

Looking at the weekly chart of SOL, you can see that the cryptocurrency has been trading in a similar price range for the last five months to what it was a year ago. The limits of this corridor have since been $24.5 and $47. It is by holding on to this lower boundary and breaking this ceiling that SOL has risen 430% in three months since August 2021.

It is likely that the SOL price reaching the $24.5 mark will mark the beginning of the end of the cryptocurrency’s fall. However, going below that level, as it did a year ago, will not be ruled out. At the same time, if SOL goes below these zones and is not brought back in time, it has the risk of going into a lengthy negative price discovery.

Given the unexpected surge and the accompanying hype that was around Solana last year, the SOL chart is truly one of the interesting ones in the crypto market this time again.

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master’s program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source