Top 10 trending phones of week 49 – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Chip 12 December 2022
Xiaomi’s 13 series only made their official debut at the very end of the week 49, but the teaser campaign was strong enough to catapult the vanilla phone to the top of our trending chart.
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra steps down to second place, while Realme 10 Pro+ kept its steady climb and ended up on the final podium position.
The Galaxy A53 slipped to fourth, but maintained its position ahead of the Apple flagship – the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is now fifth.
The other new Xiaomi phone – the 13 Pro – ranked sixth, pushing its mid-range sibling Redmi Note 12 Pro+ down to seventh.
Another Xiaomi-made phone follows with the Redmi Note 11, while the Galaxy A13 makes yet another return to the chart and places ninth.
The Redmi Note 12 Pro clawed its way back as well to capture the final position and make it five Xiaomi phones in the top 10.
See you next week!
As long as Samsung is around Xiaomeme has no chance
It could be da best if it had audio Jack, SD card and FM radio. Without that not so much.
best phone series of the years has started to come. Xiaomi 13 series.
