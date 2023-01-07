DaVinci Resolve for iPadOS just dropped, and now the iPad is a real computer – 9to5Mac

December 21, 2022

Filipe Espósito

– Dec. 21st 2022 8:41 pm PT

@filipeesposito

When Apple announced the new M2 iPad Pro in October, the company also teased that the popular professional video editor DaVinci Resolve would be coming to iPadOS. Two months later, DaVinci Resolve for iPadOS is finally available on the App Store, bringing desktop-level tools for editing videos on the iPad.



(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});



DaVinci Resolve is known for offering editing tools combined with advanced color correction adjustments. The software has been available for macOS, Windows, and Linux for years, and now iPad users can take advantage of it as well.

The interface has been completely adapted to the iPad’s touch screen, but at the same time it looks extremely familiar to people who already work with DaVinci Resolve on desktop platforms. Users can create new projects or import existing ones from DaVinci Resolve 18. There’s also support for multi-user collaboration via Blackmagic Cloud.

When it comes to available features, DaVinci Resolve on the iPad offers virtually the same tools that users can find in the desktop version. This includes Cut Page, Source Tape, Fast Review, Sync Bin, and more. There are also options to adjust the contrast, temperature, midtones, and saturation of videos, not to mention 3D trackers and HDR support.

There are also some AI-powered features, as described by the company:

DaVinci Resolve features cutting edge AI processing powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. Tools such as magic mask need only a single stroke to locate and track people, features and objects in a shot. You can make characters stand out in an under lit shot, or invert the person mask and stylize the background.

Smart reframe repurposes footage to dramatically different aspect ratios by recognizing the action in a scene and panning within it so you can quickly create square or vertical versions for posting to social media. Voice isolation lets you easily remove loud, undesirable sounds from interviews and dialogue recordings from noisy locations. AI tools create quick, accurate results saving you hours of time!

Unsurprisingly, the app works with H.264, H.265, ProRes, and Blackmagic RAW codecs. Users can import clips from iCloud, local storage, or even an external USB-C drive. According to Blackmagic, DaVinci Resolve for iPad has also been optimized to work with Apple Pencil and multi-touch trackpads, which includes the one built into Apple’s Magic Keyboard.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad now available! Get the same color correction and editing tools used on Hollywood films on iPad, plus Blackmagic Cloud multi user collaboration, AI based magic mask, voice isolation, dialogue leveler and more! Download now from https://t.co/jIlh5hm5C7 pic.twitter.com/NFzr5S2xvO

— Blackmagic Design (@Blackmagic_News) December 22, 2022

DaVinci Resolve works with any iPad model that runs iPadOS 16. However, the developers recommend using the app on iPad models with an M1 chip or later. Some features such as external display support and ProRes also require the M1 chip or later.

The app is available for free on the App Store, although unlocking the full version of DaVinci Resolve requires an in-app purchase of $94.99.

Perhaps now we can finally say that the iPad has become a real computer – although none of Apple’s own professional software like Final Cut is available for iPadOS.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. Google News google-news

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.

@filipeesposito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Apple VR headset may require AirPods, secret H2 feature

Apple Watch Ultra display may go even larger

This iPhone 14 Pro feature may be coming to iPhone 15

AirPods Lite? Cheaper version being planned

source