Shiba Inu: 'Hey Robinhood, When SHIB?' Style Campaign Grows … – Watcher Guru

Amidst the ongoing bear market, Shiba Inu [SHIB] continues to stay relevant in the community. The Shib Army is undoubtedly one of the most active and loyal communities in the industry. The meme coin has managed to bag several listings and partnerships through its community’s efforts. Once again, the Shib Army was making headlines for urging Japanese crypto platforms to list the asset.

Since Shiba Inu is a Japanese breed hunting dog. It looks like the community intends to connect the asset to its roots. For several months now, the Shib Army was seen asking a plethora of Japanese crypto platforms to onboard the asset. Exchanges like bitFlyer, Coincheck as well as OKCoin were being approached. While most of them remained mum, OKCoinJapan decided to respond to this request put forth by the community.

As the community went about day 148 of its petition requesting Japanese exchanges to list SHIB, OKCoinJapan extended gratitude.

148回もご要望頂き大変参考になりました🐕

貴重なご意見ありがとうございます。#OKCoinJapan #SHIB https://t.co/F1ZtKkfWEi

The exchange tweeted, “Thank you very much for your request 148 times 🐕 Thank you for your valuable opinion.”

While it remains unsure if the asset would find shelter at OKCoinJapan, the above response brought appears concrete. OKCoin veered into Japan back in 2020. The platform is a subsidiary of the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin.

It should be noted that Shiba Inu made its debut in Japan last month with BitPoint. The exchange became the very first to list SHIB in the country.

The entire market has noticed how the holder count of Shiba Inu surged throughout the bear market. But, this trend was disrupted as the community stepped into December. However now, the holder count of SHIB was seen surging once again. While it hasn’t reached its previous levels yet, it could be paving a path in that direction.

The current holder count of the asset was 1,257,965. Additionally, at press time, SHIB was trading for $0.000009004 with a 4 percent daily drop.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source