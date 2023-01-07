8 Best Bitcoin Super Bowl Betting Sites of 2023 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Many online casinos support Super Bowl betting with cryptocurrencies. Top crypto sportsbooks not only offer players competitive odds but also generous bonuses that can be used on the Super Bowl.

This guide lists the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting sites in the market for 2023.

The Super Bowl is the most popular sports event in the US. And each year, millions of Americans wager on this much-anticipated game.

Below, we list the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting sites for 2023:

We have also reviewed the above providers in great detail so that players can pick the best Bitcoin gambling sites that best fit their preferences.

Looking to find the best Super Bowl Bitcoin betting site? Our gambling experts have assessed the top providers based on the range of wagering options, betting markets, payout speed, and more.

Read our comprehensive reviews below to learn more about the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting sites in the market today.

Launched in 2022, Lucky Block is one of the fastest-growing crypto sports betting sites in today’s market. This gambling site features both classic casino games as well as sports betting markets. The Lucky Block sportsbook lists more than 30 sports, including prominent American events such as the Super Bowl, NBA, and more.

With the Lucky Block sportsbook, gamblers will be able to place bets before the match commences and even during gameplay. The platform uses well-known and reputed bet-making services such as BetRadar, which means that it offers competitive odds that can be trusted.

Moreover, Lucky Block comes with many different types of Super Bowl betting markets, such as main, props, game total, and more.

In addition to traditional sports betting, Lucky Block supports esports gambling. Instead of offering promotions with high wagering requirements, Lucky Block has set up a cashback bonus, which can be availed by all new users.

After signing up with Lucky Block, users can start placing bets, and the casino will refund 15% of any losses that occur during the first week. Players can also choose which crypto they want the cashback in. Crucially, there are no wagering requirements to withdraw this cashback bonus.

Lucky Block accepts payments in nine cryptocurrencies, which include Bitcoin. It also plans to add support for gambling with LBLOCK, the native digital token of the Lucky Block ecosystem. It should also be noted that this casino also has a low minimum deposit requirement – at just 0.0001 BTC (or crypto equivalent).

Sports gamblers can also bet on the Super Bowl by funding their casino account with fiat currencies, with a minimum deposit of just $1. The platform accepts payments via credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets like Apple Pay/Google Pay.

Lucky Block processes crypto payouts swiftly, approving withdrawal requests within instantly. Apart from sports gambling, Lucky Block also has an excellent selection of casino attractions, such as table games, video poker, dice, crash, and more. All these factors make Lucky Block one of the best Bitcoin betting sites for players of all types.

Lucky Block accepts players from across the world. However, those living in the US, UK, and Australia will need to use a VPN to access this betting site. Read our complete Lucky Block casino review here.

Pros

Cons

BC.Game is one of the most trusted online sportsbooks among crypto gamblers. It supports betting with a wide range of cryptocurrencies, and is one of the best Ethereum sports betting sites for those who wish to gamble on the Super Bowl.

This casino offers players access to numerous Super Bowl betting markets, which gives gamblers multiple opportunities to win. This includes betting markets such as 1×2, handicaps, quarter, game total, and more. BC.Game also features different types of betting odds, such as American, European, decimal, and Asian.

BC.Game also has a great welcome bonus awaiting new players. It offers matched bonuses for the first four deposits, from 270-360%. However, with this deposit bonus, rewards are offered in BC Game’s native digital token – BCD.

BC.Game also enables players to spin a bonus wheel every day for the chance to win up to 5 BTC. The amount of the reward on offer depends on the user’s loyalty level. All users on BC.Game are categorized into multiple levels based on the points they earn by wagering bets.

As with Lucky Block, BC.Game also supports casino gaming in addition to its sportsbook. This Bitcoin casino features games from dozens of leading providers and even supports a crypto lottery that uses a provably fair algorithm.

In terms of payments, BC.Game accepts over 150 digital tokens, which include Bitcoin and the best-emerging cryptos in the market. It also processes payouts near-instantly, eliminating the unnecessary waiting period for players to receive their winnings.

Pros

Cons

Cloudbet has the reputation of being a great crypto casino for sports gamblers. And not so surprisingly, it is also one of the most popular sites for Super Bowl betting. The main reason for this is that Cloudbet offers a range of unique promotions and features that are exclusive to its platform.

For instance, the casino offers close-to-zero margins on betting markets for selected NFL games. Users can find this offer by keeping an eye out for highlighted events on the Cloudbet sportsbook. In addition to this, Cloudbet also offers a 100% matched deposit bonus worth up to 5 BTC for new players.

However, users need to bear in mind that the entire welcome bonus will not be released at once. Instead, players will have to place wagers on Cloudbet and gain points. The casino will release 0.001 BTC every time the player accumulates 150 points.

While Cloudbet features more than 35+ sports, it also has an impressive selection of classic casino games. Players can try their luck at popular games such as slots, video poker, baccarat, and blackjack. There is also support for live dealer casino games on Cloudbet.

In terms of other bonuses, Cloudbet offers seasonal promotions – such as free spins and slot tournaments. Cloudbet is also favored by regular gamblers for its loyalty program, which offers additional perks. The platform also accepts an impressive range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Cardano, and Polygon.

Pros

Cons

Winz.io is another sportsbook provider that stands out in the market with its generous bonuses. It has two different welcome offers for new sports gamblers signing up with the site. With the first bonus, new players can get a risk-free bet worth up to $20 on this platform.

The value of the free bets will depend on the initial deposit made. Players who deposit $20, $50, or $100 can get free bets worth $5, $10, and $20, respectively. On top of this, new players are also eligible to collect a 100% matched bonus on their first deposit of up to $500.

Perhaps, the most impressive aspect is that Winz.io has no wagering requirements for its welcome bonuses. Bear in mind that there are other bonuses for slots players, as well as those who prefer live-dealer games. Regarding features, Winz.io supports both pre-match and in-play betting for sports events like the Super Bowl.

Moreover, Winz.io also has a unique feature that shows the relevant statistics related to a specific game. This can be a valuable tool for players to assess the potential outcome before placing bets. However, we found that Winz.io only supports decimal odds, which might not be suitable for Americans.

The platform also offers access to thousands of popular casino games, such as slots, live dealers, video poker, and crypto lotteries. Players will also be to fund their accounts with seven cryptocurrencies. To keep things interesting, Winz.io also hosts slots tournaments and gambling races regularly.

Pros

Cons

BetOnline is perhaps the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting site for those who want to cash in on NFL contests. As of writing, this platform is running a $100,000 NFL Playoff Pick ’em Contest. Contestants can purchase two entries, with the first costing $30 and the second at $20.

The player who comes first will win a $20,000 prize. BetOnline also plans to launch a weekly contest for upcoming NFL games with a prize pool of $250,000. Aside from its contests, BetOnline has excellent welcome bonuses for new players.

Sports gamblers can score a 50% matched bonus at a maximum of $1,000 on their first deposit. There is also a 35% crypto reload bonus for returning players, which offers a maximum reward of $350.

On BetOnline, players can find Bitcoin Super Bowl betting lines in American, European, and UK formats. Multiple betting markets are also available, such as props, parlays, straights, and more. BetOnline also comes with odds boosters, which offer more competitive value for players.

BetOnline is a hybrid gambling site – meaning, along with sports betting, players also have access to table games and other popular traditional casino varieties, such as slots. BetOnline users can also play video poker, and place bets on the outcomes of horse races and esports events.

Pros

Cons

JackBit provides players with a comprehensive and easy-to-use crypto betting platform, packed with many games and gambling markets. It has a rich table games section, with hundreds of slots, bonus buys titles, video poker, and other options such as bingo, lotto, scratch cards, and more. JackBit also excels in providing a simple and efficient interface for sports betting.

JackBit is one of the best Bitcoin Super Bowl sportsbooks in terms of betting markets. The range of betting markets available here includes results, handicaps, totals, quarters, touchdowns, and more. Players can start placing bets on the Super Bowl before the game starts as well as when the match is live.

In addition to the NFL, JackBit lists 40 other sports, which include virtual games and esports events. Players can also take advantage of the free bet feature when wagering on Bitcoin Super Bowl betting games. On this platform, players who place three consecutive bets get the fourth bet for free.

The value of the free bet equals the arithmetic mean of the three previous wagers. The JackBit casino is also famous for its tournaments, giveaways, and cashout feature. The platform accepts payments in both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

Pros

Cons

On Vave, players can find competitive odds across multiple sporting events such as the Super Bowl, NBA, Championship League, ICC, and more. It also lists many niche sports categories, like alpine skiing, cycling, Gaelic hurling, and Aussie rules. Players will also be able to bet on esports events, as well as virtual sports.

As a hybrid betting site, Vave also features plenty of classic casino games, along with live dealer tables. Gamblers can enjoy the likes of slots, video poker, baccarat, roulette, and more. There are also a number of exclusive Vave games designed by in-house developers.

For players betting on Super Bowl 2023 with Bitcoin, Vave’s welcome bonus might also be of interest. Vave offers a 100% matched bonus of up to 1 BTC. The minimum deposit required to get this bonus is only $20, or its equivalent in crypto.

In addition to this, there is also a reload bonus of 50% up to $150 for returning players. For those who prefer casino games, Vave offers matched bonuses of up to 100% and 50% for the first and second deposits, respectively The maximum bonus offered comes to 1.5 BTC.

Pros

Cons

FortuneJack is one of the best crypto Super Bowl betting sites for those who seek huge deposit bonuses. This casino offers matched bonuses for not just the first and second deposits, but also for the third and fourth. For each deposit, players can get a maximum reward of 1.5 BTC, bringing the total bonus up to 6 BTC.

Players can instead opt to receive 20% cashback on any losses they make within 24 hours of making each deposit. Apart from the deposit bonus. FortuneJack also offers free spins upon registering and has other promotional contests. However, as of writing, there are no contests that are specific for sports gamblers.

When it comes to sports markets, FortuneJack is often viewed as one of the best Bitcoin soccer betting sites. However, it also supports gambling on the outcome of major events such as the Super Bowl, NBA, NHL, and more. As with all the leading sportsbooks, FortuneJack facilitates pre-match and in-play betting.

It also has a thriving casino section with virtually all types of games imaginable; however, it’s best known for its selection of slots.

Pros

Cons

Sports betting has become an increasingly popular segment of online gambling in recent years. Thanks to a US Supreme Court decision that opened the door to state-by-state legalization, Americans now have access to online sports betting sites that allow them to gamble on Super Bowl using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Moreover, with online crypto gambling sites, Super Bowl betting is now accessible to not only Americans but also to sports enthusiasts from across the world. The best decentralized gambling sites allow players to fund their accounts with Bitcoin, as well as other popular cryptocurrencies.

This means that players need not pay high deposit fees, nor do they have to wait for days to get their winnings transferred to their wallets. Instead, the entire process is simplified, allowing players to get started with Super Bowl betting in a matter of minutes.

In crypto sports betting, odds and lines are used to specify the probability of an outcome, and how much money a player can win. To learn how to read odds, players need to understand what type of system they are dealing with.

The best Bitcoin Super Bowl sites feature different types of odds. However, players will most commonly find American and European odds when gambling on sports events such as the Super Bowl.

American odds, also known as the ‘Money line,’ is most popular in the US. In this case, the favorites will have odds represented with a minus (-) sign, which indicates the amount players need to stake to win $100. On the contrary, odds for underdogs will have a positive (+) sign.

For example, let’s say a betting website prices an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as follows:

This means that the bookmaker suggests that Cincinnati Bengals have a high probability of winning. So, if a player bets $150, they have a chance of winning $100, in order to get a total payout of $250.

On the other hand, if the player decides to bet on Buffalo Bills, they need to risk $100 in order to make a potential win of $125 – which will bring the total payout to $225.

In both cases, the winner will get back the initial stake, along with the amount won. The difference between the two odds also indicates how much of a chance the favorite has of winning the game.

European, also known as decimal odds, are widely used by players across Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As it uses a decimal system, it’s easier to understand for many.

For instance, European odds for an NFL match can look something like this:

To calculate the potential win, players can simply multiply the stake amount by the odds. So, if a player bets $100 on Buffalo Bills and the team wins, the winnings amount to $225 (2.25 X $100). The total payout is therefore $325 ($100 stake + $225 winnings).

With European odds, the higher the payout (higher the decimal point) – the less probability that the team will win.

In addition to American and European lines, many popular sites also support Super Bowl Bitcoin betting odds that are based on British (fractional), Hong Kong, Indonesian, and Malaysian systems.

When looking for the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting site, players should also consider what types of markets are available.

Below, we go over some of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets commonly found on crypto sports gambling sites.

1×2 bets allow players to place wagers on the three possible results of a match. In this betting option,

‘1’ represents a win for the home team, and ‘x’ suggests that the match will end in a draw.

As imaginable, the ‘2’ means that the away team will win. If a player correctly guesses the result, they will win the bet.

In sports betting, a point spread is the margin of victory in a match. It represents the difference between the oddsmaker’s and the betting market’s best guess.

As such, the spread can be as low as half a point, or even more than 50 – depending on the teams. In some betting markets, the point spread is also known as ‘handicap.’

A prop bet is not tied to the outcome or the final score of the game. Instead, it often revolves around individual players or other aspects of the game.

Some examples include:

The number of props markets available will vary from one sportsbook to another.

Betting sites also allow players to speculate on the total score for the two teams playing the Super Bowl. Put simply, the player will need to wager whether the total score will be above or below a predefined number.

Parley is another way for football fans to bet on the Super Bowl. In simple terms, a parlay bet combines multiple wagers.

Although there is only one Super Bowl game, players can combine bets such as game lines, props, and others into one bet slip for a parlay.

All of the picks on the bet slip must be correct in order for it to be settled as a winner.

In this bet, players need to consider the Super Bowl odds days, weeks, or months in advance to decide which team will win.

The catch is that the odds can change at any time, depending on events. For instance, players could get injured, or the coach might get sacked.

The team with the lowest Super Bowl odds is favored to win the championship, whereas the rest are deemed underdogs.

To encourage gambling on the Super Bowl, crypto betting sites often feature a variety of bonuses and promos.

In this section, let us take a look at the top crypto bonuses available on sportsbooks.

With a cashback bonus, players can get a certain percentage of any losses encountered – usually for a specific number of days.

Cashback bonuses are not commonly available at all sports betting sites.

Lucky Block happens to be one of the few that offers this feature. With Lucky Block, players can get 15% cashback on any losses incurred after seven days of joining.

Matched bonuses are offered by casinos when a player deposits funds into their account.

With this bonus, the sportsbook will offer a certain percentage of the deposit as a reward to the player.

This bonus amount can vary depending on the platform. On BC.Game, players can get a matched bonus of 1,260% across the first four deposits.

Matched deposits are commonly offered as a welcome package. However, some platforms also offer reload bonuses each time a returning player makes a deposit to the platform.

A risk-free bet is an offer where the player will be refunded the original stake if the wager ends up losing. Usually, the amount is capped at a certain amount.

For instance, Winz.io offers sports gamblers a risk-free bet as part of the welcome bonus. However, this is capped at $20.

Free bets are another bonus commonly offered by sports gambling sites. With free bets, players can place wagers on the Super Bowl and other sports events without risking their own money.

No deposit free bets are offered as rewards for players when signing up with a site. This means that there is no need to make a deposit at the time of signing up.

Instead, players will receive free bet credits; however, they will need to fulfill huge wagering conditions before they can withdraw any winnings.

Players will also come across gambling sites offering a Bitcoin giveaway for Super Bowl betting. Sometimes, the giveaway might be offered in the form of altcoins, instead of Bitcoin. To take part in the giveaway, players might have to buy entry tickets or fulfill other requirements.

Lucky Block has just completed a giveaway of $10k worth of LBLOCK tokens. All players who placed a wager on Lucky Block were eligible for the giveaway.

Below, we have included the bonuses offered by the leading platforms.

With the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting sites, players can not only place wagers in advance, but during the course of the game.

All the Super Bowl betting sites on our list support in-play betting. This means that players can place bets while the game is live, while taking into account how the match is progressing.

Moreover,, new betting markets will also open up during the game, such as player props, next touchdown scorer, and more.

Among the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting sites we reviewed above, Lucky Block offers the easiest sign-up process.

This crypto casino does not require players to go through any KYC verification.- which means that new users can start betting right away.

Check out the step-by-step guide below to learn how to start betting on the Super Bowl with crypto at Lucky Block.

Visit the Lucky Block website and tap on the ‘Sign Up’ button from the menu bar. This will bring up a registration box.

Here, players can type in their email address, their preferred Lucky Block username, and a password.

As noted above, Lucky Block has a low minimum deposit requirement of $1.

Lucky Block accepts not only Bitcoin, but also some of the best altcoins in the market, including Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.



Click on the ‘Deposit’ button from the menu bar. Choose the preferred cryptocurrency from the drop-down list, which will display the wallet address.

Players can use this as the destination address in their wallet and complete the transfer. Alternatively, Lucky Block also gives players the option to buy cryptocurrencies with fiat money via a credit/debit card.

Next, head over to the ‘Sports’ section on the casino and find the ‘NFL’ event listed under ‘American Football.’

Choose the game to bet on and the market.

Click on the ‘Betslip’ on the right side of the page and enter the stake amount to place the bet.

Super Bowl betting generally attracts billions of dollars worth of wagers each and every year. This guide has reviewed the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting sites currently offering competitive odds and great bonuses.

Based on our market research, Lucky Block is the best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting site available today. It requires no KYC verification, accounts take just 30 seconds to open, and players will have access to hundreds of Super Bowl betting markets at top-rated odds.

To bet on the Super Bowl with Bitcoin, players will first need to find a suitable crypto sportsbook. Next, create an account with the platform and make the required minimum deposit. Then, players can head over to the sports section of the casino and proceed to place bets on their chosen Super Bowl market.

In 2022, Canadian rapper Drake bet $1.25 million in Bitcoin on the Super Bowl game. This move even turned out to be one of the best Bitcoin Super Bowl commercial of all time. Drake bet on the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl, and two other wagers. He won all three bets, with each of the payouts exceeding $700,000.

The best Bitcoin Super Bowl betting site is Lucky Block. It supports many markets and has a competitive Bitcoin Super bowl betting line. Plus, Lucky Block offers KYC-free accounts, so there is no need to provide any personal information.

