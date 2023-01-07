Samsung Galaxy S23 release date, price, features, and news – PhoneArena

[Rumor]
Galaxy S23 Series Price from Korea.
Source from SKTelecom.
S23 : 1,199,000won ($933)
S23+ : 1,397,000won ($1096)
S23 Ultra : 1,599,400won ($1253) pic.twitter.com/khjsGpbRPg
They are the same thickness, the difference is the radian pic.twitter.com/Wss8P2kX36
6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches
163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 mm
8.22 oz (233 g)
