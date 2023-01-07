Nothing head (1) speculative renders purport to outline what could … – Notebookcheck.net

Nothing has yet to launch its second-gen audio accessories, the ear (stick) TWS buds. However, according to the blog Yanko Design, it should forge right ahead with the development of its first-ever wireless headphones already. Its designers Junwoo Kim, Chaewon Lee, Hyeonseung Yang and Joonho Sung hope to have done the OEM’s job for it by not merely working up renders for this hypothetical project, but inventing a final product name for it, not to mention an interesting companion accessory.
The result: the "Nothing head (1)", a pair of headphones patently ‘created’ to match the Nothing phone (1) as well as possible, down to the black- or white-accented earcups finished in a clear material. Accordingly, this transparent look does indeed expose some internals – however, if one hopes to see artfully-presented drivers, diaphragms, wiring or anything similar, they would need to look elsewhere.
This is because Yanko Design thinks the head (1) cans should incorporate wireless charging, via coils found in the outside of each ear-cup complete with red highlights echoing those of the ear (1) case. They would, apparently, work with something else the blog has imagined: the charge (1).
This accessory would have a cradle design that would blow something like the AirPods Max storage case away with its compatibility for a set of Nothing headphones. It is also rendered as having a secondary flat pad for a mobile device…like the phone (1), perhaps.
On that note, the head (1) renders have the final flourish of their own Glyph LED lighting system, which could conceivably sync with that of a connected phone (1).
Yanko Design’s new idea has met with positive reactions thus far – not the least from Nothing CEO Carl Pei, who has reposted the "fan concept" as "crazy cool", and is now (probably jokingly) soliciting feedback as to whether the OEM should actually make them one day on Twitter. Nevertheless, the images remain purely the stuff of speculation for now.
