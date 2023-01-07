The 5 best TV deals in Best Buy rival October Prime Day sale – Digital Trends

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is challenging the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, which is also known as the October Prime Day, with Prime Day deals of its own that cover all product categories. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to buy a new TV for cheap, you don’t have to wait until Black Friday because you can enjoy significant discounts from this Best Buy Prime Day sale. To help you choose, we’ve gathered the five best TV deals that you can avail yourself of right now from the retailer, but you need to act fast if one of them catches your eye as stocks are going quickly.

Best Buy’s offer for the 40-inch Hisense A4G Series Full HD TV shows that with Prime Day TV deals, you can get a TV for very cheap. The TV features Full HD resolution on its 40-inch screen, with Hisense’s smart platform, Vidaa OS, enabling easy access to all your favorite streaming services. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, so you can use voice commands for functions such as changing channels and controlling playback. The Hisense A4G Series Full HD TV also offers a Game Mode that significantly reduces input lag whenever you’re playing video games.



Most living rooms do well with a 50-inch or larger TV, according to our 4K TV buying guide, so the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV should be among your options if you want to upgrade your home theater setup. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range will provide sharp details and vivid colors, and DTS Studio Sound completes the immersive cinematic experience by creating realistic audio. The TV runs on Amazon’s Fire TV platform, which supports all the popular streaming services and enables the Alexa Voice Remote for voice commands.



TCL has several entries in our best TVs, but it also offers decent budget options like the TCL 4-Series 4K TV. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range on the 55-inch screen, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite shows and movies to the fullest. The 4K TV is powered by Google TV, which not only grants access to all the popular streaming apps, but also works with the built-in Google Assistant to allow voice commands for finding content to watch and asking for recommendations, among many other functions.



If you find out that you’ve got space for a 70-inch TV after checking our guide on what size TV to buy, then you’ll want to purchase the 70-inch version of the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. It’s got the same features and specifications as its 50-inch counterpart, including smart functions through Amazon’s Fire TV platform, but the larger display will help bring the theater into your living room.



Sony has always been one of the best TV brands, partly due to the success of its Bravia models. The Sony Bravia A9S Series continues that winning tradition with the Picture Processor X1 Ultimate, which maximizes the OLED technology in the TV for intense contrast, pure blacks, peak brightness, and natural colors. Acoustic Surface Audio, which blasts sound from the entire screen, creates a multidimensional audio experience that heightens immersion. The TV runs on Android TV with Google Assistant, and it’s perfect for playing video games on the PlayStation 5.



