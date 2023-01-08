Solana on the Verge of Major Price Movement – Crypto Briefing

Solana is trading within a narrow range. The good news is that as prices squeeze, momentum builds for a significant spike in volatility.

While the cryptocurrency market continues to suffer from Terra’s death spiral, Solana is on the verge of a significant price movement.

Solana ranks amongst the worst-performing cryptocurrencies in May. The Layer 1 blockchain saw its price drop by nearly 60% during the first 12 days of the month. Although SOL has rebounded by more than 40% from the swing low at $36.20, it is locked in a consolidation pattern that anticipates further volatility on the horizon.

The hourly chart reveals that Solana’s price action since May 11 has led to an ascending triangle formation. The series of swing highs appear to have created a horizontal resistance trendline around $58.80, while the swing lows developed a rising trendline. A breakout from this type of technical formation can occur to the upside and the downswing.

Still, the lack of trading volume in the cryptocurrency markets suggests that SOL could be bound for a steep correction. An hourly close below the triangle’s hypothenuse at $49 could encourage traders to exit their position and increase the selling pressure behind Solana. Under such circumstances, the Layer 1 token might dive toward $44 or even $40.

Given the magnitude of Solana’s losses over the past month, it is reasonable that some traders would maintain a bullish bias. But patience is required to avoid exposure to further risks. Only a sustained hourly close above the $58.80 resistance level would signal the beginning of a bullish impulse.

Slicing through such a vital supply wall could trigger a short squeeze that sends Solana to a high of $78. This target is determined by measuring the height of the triangle’s Y-axis and adding that distance upwards from the technical pattern’s X-axis.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned BTC and ETH.

For more key market trends, subscribe to our YouTube channel and get weekly updates from our lead bitcoin analyst Nathan Batchelor.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Join more than 100,000 subscribers

Don’t have an account?

Already have an account? Sign In

Sign In

source