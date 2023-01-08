Prime Day 2021 Nintendo Switch: last minute deals on popular games – Business Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is nearly over, but you can still find some great prices on video games and gaming gear, including Nintendo Switch games and accessories. That includes some of the lowest prices we’ve seen on games like “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit” and “Luigi’s Mansion 3.”

The Switch remains one of the most popular gaming devices on the market, despite the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. The console is our pick for the best portable gaming system, and its affordable price makes it an excellent pick for younger gamers. The Switch is home to exclusive Nintendo franchises like Super Mario, Pokemon, and The Legend of Zelda.

Below, we rounded up the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals still remaining, including games, cases, accessories, and more. To take advantage of exclusive Prime Day deals, however, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Prime memberships cost $13 a month or $119 a year.

An Amazon Prime subscription grants you access to a vast host of exclusive perks, including free two-day shipping on eligible items, entertainment options like movie and music streaming, and, of course, the ability to shop during Amazon Prime Day 2022 in July.

For Prime Day 2021, Amazon’s offering discounts on several popular Nintendo Switch games by 30% or more, including “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” “Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” and “Luigi’s Mansion 3.”

In some cases, you can pick the digital or physical version of the game; the digital version provides a code for an instant download from Nintendo’s eshop.

Some of the Prime Day deals on Switch games are being matched by other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Nintendo’s own digital store. Here’s where you can find more Switch games at lower-than-usual prices.

Prime Day 2021 deals on Switch accessories include discounted MicroSD cards to store more games and a variety of carrying cases to keep your Switch protected.

Sign up for Insider Reviews’ weekly newsletter for more buying advice and great deals.

You can purchase logo and accolade licensing to this story here.

Disclosure: Written and researched by the Insider Reviews team. We highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our partners. We may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising team. We welcome your feedback. Email us at reviews@insider.com.

source