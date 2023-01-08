Apple iPad Mini Deal: up to $110 off – Business Insider

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple released its latest iPad Mini with an 8.3-inch screen back in September 2021, and we’re seeing the best deals for Apple’s compact tablet just now.

The base 2021 iPad Mini with 64GB of storage normally costs $499.99, and it’s going for $100 off at Best Buy, bringing the price down to $399.99.

As for the 256GB version of the 2021 iPad Mini, Amazon has knocked $110 off its typical $649 price, bringing it down to $539.99. Here are the deals in full:

The 2021 iPad Mini is one of our favorite iPad models. If the standard 10.2-inch iPad is the “best” iPad for its affordability and respectable performance, the iPad Mini is the “perfect” iPad for its compact size and portability.

The 2021 iPad Mini runs Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, which is the same processor powering the iPhone 13 series. That’s to say the iPad Mini is a powerhouse, and it’ll run any app and game you throw at it while asking for more.

This miniature iPad looks more like a tinier iPad Air or the iPad Pro than it does the standard iPad, with uniform borders around its 8.3-inch display. Speaking of displays, the iPad Mini also comes with Apple’s Liquid Retina screen — the same you’d find on the iPad Air. That means colors are slightly richer than they are on the standard iPad’s Retina display.

Again, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for the newest iPad Mini, and there’s no way of telling whether it will be discounted further for Amazon Prime Day, so act fast.

